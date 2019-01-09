Dance for Joy & Love Boat Lady Honored

My favorite event of the year is the American Ballet Theatre Annual Holiday event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Imagine being up-close & personal with the leading dancers in the world like Misty Copeland, who seem to perform just for you! Some of the sequences performed included the Russian Dance from The Nutcracker, Don Quixote and, Harlequinade to name a few. Among the dancers, kudos to Blaine Hoven, & Sarah Lane, & the entire company who made our Holiday evening much merrier.

Among the celebs in attendance were emcee & ardent lover of the ballet, Jennifer Garner, Sharon Lawrence, Leslie Ann Warren & Nigel Lythgoe (“So You Think You Can Dance”). Others enjoying the gourmet dinner & dazzling performances included ABT Trustee & Co-Chair Sutton Stracke & of course Kevin MccKenzie, Artistic Director. What a wonderful way to welcome in the New Year.

At another event at the Sportsmen’s Lodge, TV Producer, Jeraldine Saunders (The Love Boat Lady) received the 2018 Lifetime Achiement Award from the Southern California Motion Picture Council. Best known as a writer & lecturer, Jeraldine created the Love Boat series after serving as the first female cruise director. Currently she is the author of Omarr’s Astrological Forecast, a syndicated column read by hundreds f thousands world-wide. The former ageless model, rallied many of her former cast mates of the Love Boat, including Bernie Koppel (Ship’s Doctor) & many celebs featured in segments of the Emmy Award primetime TV show.

These included the Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno, People’s Choice Winner, Rebecca Holden & co-host of the event, Oscar Winner, Margarert O’Brian & Chairman, Randal Malone. A wonderful way of celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the first airing of this legendary Prime-time Television Series.