Francine York Memorial – Pino, Pasta & Parties

May 19th, 2017 1 Comment

The first actress I interviewed for my television show — (Hollywood Beat) was gorgeous Francine York. She had a long & productive career, as a model, actress in film, TV & commercials, and was also a pioneer in diet, nutrition, and a gourmet cook. Francine appeared in over 30 films and hundreds of TV shows, including The King of Queens, Lois & Clark, & Beverly Hills 90210. She starred in Doll Squad (the film that inspired Charlie’s Angels), and several productions alongside Jerry Lewis & Elvis Pressley. Who could forget her as Venus Di Milo in Bewitched?  A rare beauty — inside & out.

Dee Dee & Paul Sorvino with Eddie Money at Book Signing Soiree (Photo credit: Carole Gray)

Last week we attended a Memorial for Francine (who passed away at age 80) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge, where 200 friends & fans celebrated the life of this actress extraordinaire. The event was planned & executed by peppy Pepper Jay, author/actress & Co-Trustee of Francine’s estate. Some of the celebrated guests included Jeff Rose (Paramount Pictures), Award winning actress Erin Gavin, comedian Barbara Brighton, PR Pro Edward Lozzi & David Biber, Public Affairs Director for the Department of Defense.

Swarm of Sexy Sirens with Paul & Dee Sorvino (Photo credit: Carole Gray)

We understand that Pepper & Fred Ascher are working to complete an autobiography of Francine’s life. Certain we can all learn much from this ageless hardworking & committed actress, who made a lasting impression on so many lives.

Performer Carole Gray & Sandra Costa at Sorvino Soiree (Photo credit: Carole Gray)

 

We were pleased to attend an intimate book-signing soiree at the ultra modern Beverly Hills home of Dr. Eric and Lily Fugier. Planned by PR Professional, Roger Neal, the event honored great Italian-American actor Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas) & his beautiful wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, (Emmy Award winning TV host.)  This attractive & extremely active couple celebrated the publication of their new Italian cookbook — Pinot, Pasta and Parties. The guests were treated to a gala assortment of Italian goodies — from meatballs to marinara, including special cocktails: Dee Dee’s Appalachia Magic and her Hollywood Star Martini.  Appreciative hubby Paul stated:  “Dee Dee certainly has the bliss gene”.

Actress Francine York – a Beauty, Inside & Out (Photo credit: Bob Delgadillo)

Some of the attractive guests included actresses Lee Benton & Lee Purcell, film star James Wilde, still lovely Jayne Kennedy & music master Eddie Money. As everyone knows you cannot find a bad meal in Italy, and this book shows you how to live, love & entertain Italiano style.

Pepper Jay with Edward Lozzi at Memorial for Francine York (Photo credit: Bob Delgadillo)


As a television personality, guest speaker, newspaper reporter and columnist and one of the social arbiters of Los Angeles, Marci Weiner has touched every aspect of entertainment journalism. She has appeared as guest reporter on TV shows including Joan Rivers shows, Eye on LA, and the USA Network. In addition, she has hosted her own segments on Soap Talk, Hollywood Style and Hotline after Dark. You may contact Marci for info and invitations at [email protected]

    Francine York was an amazing professional actress and humanitarian. Most men I know who have met her have fallen in love with her over the decades. I did. An amazing talent who has appeared in a few thousand film, TV series and National TV commercials–as well as the stage. Always remembered. Edward Lozzi, President Edward Lozzi & Associates Public Relations Beverly Hills

