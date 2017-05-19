Francine York Memorial – Pino, Pasta & Parties

The first actress I interviewed for my television show — (Hollywood Beat) was gorgeous Francine York. She had a long & productive career, as a model, actress in film, TV & commercials, and was also a pioneer in diet, nutrition, and a gourmet cook. Francine appeared in over 30 films and hundreds of TV shows, including The King of Queens, Lois & Clark, & Beverly Hills 90210. She starred in Doll Squad (the film that inspired Charlie’s Angels), and several productions alongside Jerry Lewis & Elvis Pressley. Who could forget her as Venus Di Milo in Bewitched? A rare beauty — inside & out.

Last week we attended a Memorial for Francine (who passed away at age 80) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge, where 200 friends & fans celebrated the life of this actress extraordinaire. The event was planned & executed by peppy Pepper Jay, author/actress & Co-Trustee of Francine’s estate. Some of the celebrated guests included Jeff Rose (Paramount Pictures), Award winning actress Erin Gavin, comedian Barbara Brighton, PR Pro Edward Lozzi & David Biber, Public Affairs Director for the Department of Defense.

We understand that Pepper & Fred Ascher are working to complete an autobiography of Francine’s life. Certain we can all learn much from this ageless hardworking & committed actress, who made a lasting impression on so many lives.

We were pleased to attend an intimate book-signing soiree at the ultra modern Beverly Hills home of Dr. Eric and Lily Fugier. Planned by PR Professional, Roger Neal, the event honored great Italian-American actor Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas) & his beautiful wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, (Emmy Award winning TV host.) This attractive & extremely active couple celebrated the publication of their new Italian cookbook — Pinot, Pasta and Parties. The guests were treated to a gala assortment of Italian goodies — from meatballs to marinara, including special cocktails: Dee Dee’s Appalachia Magic and her Hollywood Star Martini. Appreciative hubby Paul stated: “Dee Dee certainly has the bliss gene”.

Some of the attractive guests included actresses Lee Benton & Lee Purcell, film star James Wilde, still lovely Jayne Kennedy & music master Eddie Money. As everyone knows you cannot find a bad meal in Italy, and this book shows you how to live, love & entertain Italiano style.