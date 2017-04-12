World Water Day – Generosity.org – An American in Paris

March 22nd was World Water Day, and we celebrated at the Montage Hotel hosted by Generosity.org. Philip Wagner, Founder of this organization, is the Lead Pastor of Oasis LA Church in L.A. They are dedicated to ending the clean water crisis in developing countries. They have drilled clean water wells in countries around the world for people who had no access to clean water. To date, Generosity has raised $5 million, funding over 752 water projects, and gave clean water to over 400,000 people world-wide.

Stars such as Queen Latifah, Katy Perry and Megan Fox, are all supporters of Generosity org. At this year’s event, some of the stars performing included the fabulous trio of Kate Flannery (The Office), Tim Davis & Jane Lynch (Glee) whose comedic routine rocked the room; and American Idol Winner, Jordin Sparks who sang her heart out for the cause. The organization was founded by father-son team Philip & Jordon Wagner, and is dedicated to ending the clean water crisis in developing countries.

Accompanying me was gorgeous Sandra Costa, Purveyor of the finest design projects and properties around the world, and a philanthropic legend in this town. She was the first guest to make an offer during the live auction for a comfy hoodie and matching cap featuring Generosity’s logo. With this caliber of guests in the SRO audience, no doubt Generosity prevailed.

A fabulous evening in Paris — by this American, was spent at the Pantages Theatre, when we attended the stage version of An American in Paris. This multi-Tony Award winning musical adaption of the 1951 Oscar Winning film, brought back memories of the original stars, Gene Kelly & Leslie Caron-and frankly, they were hard to beat. I have become friends with Kelly’s widow, Patricia, who travels the world with her Legacy tour about Gene. As for Leslie, when I married my late husband, we lived with her Father, Claude Caron, a perfumerier in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Could not resist the attached photo of Leslie Caron & Patricia Kelly posing together at a recent Dancers Society Event. Some things never change.

With music & lyrics by George & Ira Gershwin, Choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, and the outstanding performances of Garen Scribner (Jerry Mulligan) & Sara Etsy (Lise), you cannot miss this exciting experience. The show runs through April 9th. Better run down to the Pantages — it is bound to be a sell-out.