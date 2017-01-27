Night of 100 Stars & Crown Jewels Ladies Night Out

For 27 years, I have been an invited guest to The Norby Walters Annual Night of 100 Stars — and each year, it has become bigger & better. The Oscar Viewing Gala at the Beverly Hilton includes a slew of past Oscar winners and nominees, and this year, a special honoree — Actor, Author, and Producer Joe Bologna. Best known for his roles in Blame it on Rio & My Favorite Year, Bologna has been nominated, along with his spouse, ravishing Renee Taylor for an Oscar for writing Lovers & Other Strangers; and is an Emmy Award winner to boot. No doubt, a cadre of other Award winners will be on hand to salute this talented man when he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from Richard Lewis.

Some of the other invited celebs include: Fran Drescher, Ryan O’Neal, Bo Derek, Stefanie Powers & Lou Diamond Phillips. Even the Donald himself attended in 2001 with Melania, and the late Anna Nicole Smith, before her untimely demise. As usual, billionaire clothing designer, Peter Nygard will sponsor the black-tie dinner, so you know the will be a bevy of beauties in attendance. As Jimmy Kimmel observed, “Everywhere you look, there are beautiful girls around”.

A limited number of tickets are available for this star-studded event at $1,000 per person. For further info, please call 310-922-1200. Hope to see you there!

The Crown Jewels, a social club comprised of 50 fun-loving & philanthropic women, celebrated their 20th Anniversary at a Ladies Night Out at SFIXIO Restaurant in Beverly Hills. The theme was Glamorous Old Hollywood, and cocktail hats were de rigueur. Many of the members well known in the community include Beverly Cohen (Four Seasons Hotel), Shelly (Mrs. Don Sterling), and Lorna Berle, (Milton’s lovely widow). All of the ladies are well known for their charitable contributions to such causes as City of Hope, John Wayne Cancer Auxiliary, & Associates for Breast Cancer Research to name a few.

Pictured are Board Members Gail Dauer, Marlene Ridgley, Eleanor Moscatel, Annie Lehrer, Ila Krane, Grace Scherrer & yours truly. We usually don Tiaras (being Royal, of course), but this evening, it was evening hats (or Fascinators as Princess Diana called them) for the occasion. Wishing the Crown Jewels many more years of fun, fashion & fund-raising for noble & worthy causes indeed!