‘Little Black Dress The Musical,’ a good ‘Me Too’ sisterhood experience

‘LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical’ will have you shouting ‘Me too’ in a good way while sharing the special events we’ve all experienced while wearing our LBD (little black dress).

It has sassy original songs such as “Little Black Dress,” “Having a Baby is Easy,” “Call Your Girls,” and the showstopper “The Power of the Dress.” The show is a heartwarming celebration exploring female friendships with girlfriends, mothers, and sisters. And it’s been playing a limited engagement in the Los Angeles area at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, December 3 through Sunday, December 15, 2019.

LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical is a feel-good party for every gal who has ever worn a LBD, and every guy who has helped to zip up a LBD, to celebrate the major events in our lives.

The fearlessly funny girls night out musical is currently on a 17 city tour. Danielle Trzcinski, who wrote, produced, and stars in ‘LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical,’ says, “It’s incredible. You’ll laugh your face off, and cry, and relate to every moment. Every woman has a LBD, so we’ve created a reason to put on your favorite little black dress, grab your girls, have some drinks, and enjoy a show that has you laughing and catching up, and having a night or matinee experience you’ll remember forever.”

Three girls and the hot guy make up the cast, playing over 20 characters. The talented and versatile performers are Danielle Trzcinski, Jennette Cronk, Jenna Cormey, and Clint Hromsco. Trzcinski notes, “Every show is different because we have some improv with audience participation. That’s fun for us and for those who come back again and again. It’s that enjoyable.”

The heart of the story has girlfriends going through life together, and helping one another. Through all their major experiences they are wearing their LBD: first kiss, date, first awkward passionate encounter, job interview, first funeral, and more. “The black dress is there for all of it, the fun, the sad, and the empowering moments in our lives. Everyone has these experiences, and we talk and sing about them,” Trzcinski says.

For women-owned businesses, this is the ideal show to enjoy as a group event or office Christmas party.

LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical has a stellar creative team with writer Danielle Trzcinski (SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody!), writer/music Natalie Tenenbaum (Tony-nominated Mean Girls Broadway), writer Amanda Barker (Sirius XM’s Canada Laughs), and writer/director Christopher Bond (DISENCHANTED, Evil Dead The Musical!).

It plays Tuesday, December 3 through Sunday, December 15 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre located at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City. Three-hour free parking available at Culver City City Hall (enter on Duquesne Ave.) – patrons must bring their parking ticket to the theatre for validation. Be advised that the production has adult themes and strong language. For tickets go to www.centertheatregroup.org or phone (213) 628-2772.