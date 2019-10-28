Halloween fun with Paddling Witches in Morro Bay California

There was a fun coastal Halloween celebration created by a fearsome and formidable group of friendly “Witches” and “Warlocks” in Morro Bay, California. The group of costumed water-loving Wiccans gathered on Saturday, October 26, to paddle around the picturesque bay and produced a frightfully awesome scene.

Local professional photographer Danna Joy Dykstra-Coy witnessed the Halloween event and memorialized the scene with amazing photos catching the light and the fright just right!

“We started this event six years ago to celebrate Halloween,” says Annette Ausseresses, one of the original witch paddlers. “Since then, we’ve seen the idea really take off and now there are Witches and Warlock Paddles happening from coast to coast. So, we decided to add a donation component and make it public this year.”

A coastal community that cares, it was wonderful to see canned goods and cash donations collected for the Food Bank of San Luis Obispo County, a network of community partners dedicated to alleviating hunger in San Luis Obispo County while building a healthier community. Bless them.

With wonderful events and activities to enjoy during the holidays and everyday in-between, Morro Bay is an exciting getaway place all year long. For more information on all the things to do and see in Morro Bay, visit www.morrobay.org.

.