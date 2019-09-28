Star-studded Hollywood luxury lounge hosted by Duchess of Hospitality

 Emmy winners, nominees, presenters, and VIPS gathered at the trendy eatery on Melrose Place, Fig & Olive, which had celebrities celebrating at Doris Bergman’s 10th Annual Luxury Style Lounge & Party on the eve of the Emmy Awards. Her knack for throwing grand parities has Doris dubbed Hollywood’s Duchess of Hospitality, and her latest event gathered 100-plus of showbiz’ finest on September 19, 2019.

The B2wins

The star-studded affair was hosted by BUYWINE.com and presented by Precious Vodka and PRSVR, and everyone enjoyed incredible fashions and products, plus Fig & Olive’s signature cuisine. Performances by The B2wins, charismatic twin brothers from Rio de Janeiro, virtuosos on the violin and ukulele, added to the fun-loving atmosphere.

Glynn Turman & PRSVR

 Among the stars were: 2019 Emmy nominee Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder), former Oscar nominees Edward James Olmos and Eric Roberts, Pointer Sisters—Bonnie and Anita, Rebecca Metz, former Emmy winners including Patrika Darbo and Kim Estes, also Kimberly Elise, Makenzie Moss, Marilu Henner, Dee Wallace, Tristan Rogers, Steven Bauer, LA Laker Norman Nixon, broadcast legend Chuck Southcott, and Days of Our Lives’ Deidre Hall, and more luminaries who were FOTD (friends of the Duchess!).

Edward James Olmos & buywine.com connoisseurs

 The stars were delighted with the presentation by BUYWINE.com that furthered the quest to “Quench your thirst for knowledge.” They provided tastings of Napa Valley wines. The selection of Hope & Grace Wines proved to be exceptional for the connoisseurs enjoying the “suite life.” Also, it’s always a party with the multi-award-winning Precious Vodka (preciousvodka.com)offering their premium spirits; yummy True Gold Honey (truegoldhoney.com) was spreading authentic pure goodness, one jar at a time from fourth generation beekeepers;

Steven Bauer (of Scarface fame) & True Gold Honey

PRSVR the elevated lifestyle brand (perseverelifestyle.com) showed pride in their leathers, denim, footwear and eyewear designs; Sue Wong Couture had gorgeous gowns that harkened back to the ultra-glam days of Hollywood; sharp tailored suits and tuxedos from Art Lewin Bespoke embodied class as a clothier; and LuLaRoe Clothing had fashions that grabbed the attention of social media.

Charise Noel magic jewelry designer & Deidre Hall

 Stunning jewelry was showcased: the ever clever Twisted Silver collection; My Saint My Hero Blessing Bracelets; dazzling Zirconmania & brilliant Diamond Veneer; and Charise Noel Jewelry had unique necklace/earring sets with easy on/off magnetic clasps and magical style switches (you have to see the “magic” to believe it, charisenoel.com).

Makenzie Moss & Popcornopolis

 Treats also came from Beviva Foods (portable plant-based mini-meals powered by purple sweet potatoes); Spa Girl Cocktails; Pia Gladys Perey Designs; O Skin & Med Spa; Browlesque; Debbi DiMaggio; Beauty Kitchen; Rock Your Hair; Author Kathlyn Heim “The Rules of Nine; Green Goddess Collective; Pachamama CBD Products; Kam Shield; Harvest Snaps; Sea Snacks; Green Goo Skin Care; The Hollywood Trinity; Cameo Social Media App; Lucy Pet Foundation Dog Treats; Dog TV; Emmy’s Hope Dog Accessories; Chapstick Lip Balm; thirst quenching Hint Water; VIP Gift Bags provided by delish Popcornopolis, and much more.

 In the spirit of giving back, guests made donations for a pre-holiday gift drive benefiting “Wednesday’s Child.” It’s the news segment with KTTV FOX11 anchor and Emmys pre-show host Christine Devine putting the spotlight on terrific teens in the foster care system. A couple kids got the VIP treatment with Devine escorting them around the event being treated to the best of the best.

Eric Roberts & My Saint My Hero

