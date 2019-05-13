Production Update: “Make It So!” Captain Picard returns in new Star Trek series

Sir Patrick Stewart is returning to his Captain Jean-Luc Picard role in the new “Star Trek” series focusing on the stoic man at the Starship helm who put the command “Make It So!” in our lexicon.

Alongside Stewart, the series will also star Alison Pill (“The Newsroom”), Harry Treadaway (“Penny Dreadful”), Isa Briones (“American Crime Story: Versace”), Santiago Cabrera (“Salvation”), Michelle Hurd (“Blindspot”), and newcomer Evan Evagora, an Australian actor and model.

The latest in the “Star Trek” franchise will be hitting warp speed to produce the show. This comes after an exclusive international agreement between Amazon Prime Video and CBS, which was jointly announced May 13, 2019 by CBS Studios International and Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming home of the untitled “Star Trek” Jean-Luc Picard series outside of the U.S. and Canada, under the multi-year agreement with CBS. And episodes of the new Picard series starring Stewart will be available on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories within 24 hours of the U.S. premiere on CBS All Access.

The new “Star Trek” series features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as the venerable Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: Next Generation.” The series will follow this iconic character in the next chapter of his life.

“There’s only one word that can begin to describe Sir Patrick Stewart as Starship Commander Jean-Luc Picard, and that’s ‘legendary,’” said series executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “We are thrilled beyond measure to have him back in command, bringing the optimistic messages of ‘Star Trek’ to audiences around the world.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS to bring the newest edition of the storied ‘Star Trek’ franchise to our international Amazon Prime Video customers,” said Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide Content Licensing for Amazon Prime Video. “With the incredible Sir Patrick Stewart returning as the beloved Jean-Luc Picard, we’re excited we can give ‘Trek’ fans both old and new the opportunity to see him back in action. It’s a terrific addition to our already robust catalog of exclusive Amazon Prime Video content.”

“For 50 years, the ‘Star Trek’ series have been a global sensation, spanning generations and audiences of all ages. It’s an honor to welcome Sir Patrick Stewart back for what is sure to be another world-class extension of the historic franchise,” said Armando Nuñez, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Global Distribution Group. “We look forward to working with the team at Amazon Prime Video to bring this next chapter of the incredible ‘Star Trek’ franchise to its passionate international fan base.”

In the U.S., the series will be available exclusively on CBS All Access, CBS’ direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, which is available on all major digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video Channels and Fire TV.

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry (son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry), and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) will serve as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer will serve as supervising producer.

May it honor the spirit of creator Gene Roddenberry, and live long and prosper.