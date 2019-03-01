Fashion & lifestyle pre-Oscar party 2019 from Hollywood’s Duchess of Hospitality

Hollywood’s Grand Duchess of Hospitality, the darling Doris Bergman put together another fabulous party for her famous friends. They all gathered after Valentine’s Day and sponsors showcased incredible gifts and services for the stars. And it was a yummy affair too, thanks to the event held at the Fig & Olive Restaurant.

Doris Bergman’s 11th Annual “Valentine Romance Pre-Oscar Style Lounge and Party” was a day of fashion, lifestyle, and elegance on the red carpet with celebrities attending on February 21, prior to the 2019 Academy Awards. More than 100 stars, VIPs, and media outlets arrived at the newly remodeled Fig & Olive on Melrose Place in West Hollywood. The trendy venue featured gourmet cuisine from the French and Italian Rivieras.

Hosted by the incredible design company JONATHAN SWEET OF BUILDING FOR THE STARS, and presented by BUYWINE.COM and PRECIOUS VODKA, the event featured an array of fashion for him and her including couture gowns, bespoke tuxedos & suits, hand-rolled cigars, tech accessories, the finest in beauty, skin & hair care, stunning jewelry collections, gorgeous accessories, French perfume, designer handbags, CBD products, Napa Valley wines, luxury home décor, exotic culinary spices, gourmet cuisine, unique spirits, delectable sweets and so much more.

Award-Winning actors, Esai Morales and Christopher McDonald joined former Oscar Nominee Bruce Dern, Chris Browning (“Bosch”), Diedre Hall (Hollywood Icon/”Days of Our Lives”), Jackson Dunn, (star of Sony Pictures “Brightburn”), Jon Mack (“Pandora’s Box), Kheng Hua Tan (star of 2019 Golden Globe Nominated Film “Crazy Rich Asians”), Lydia Cornell, Maria Conchita Alonso, Michael Campion (“Fuller House”).

Rex Lee (“Young & Hungry”), Teilor Grubbs (“Hawaii Five-O”), Hollywood icon Tristan Rogers, Jenni Farley (“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”), comedian Judy Tenuta, Candace Rice (“Floribama Shore”), Elena Samodanova (“Dancing With The Stars/”So You Think You Can Dance”), Vincent Spano (“Alive”), Award-Winning actor William McNamara (“Copycat”), Ryan Ochoa (“Pair of Kings”), Donovan Carter & Kris D. Lofton (HBO’s “Ballers”), to name a few, were among the cadre of notables who were treated to the best of the best.

In the spirit of giving back, guests and sponsors made monetary donations and offered unwrapped gifts for young adults (ages 13-18) for a gift drive benefitting ‘Wednesday’s Child’ — a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News, Los Angeles, with news anchor Christine Devine. ‘Wednesday’s Child’ highlights ‘harder to place’ children in the LA County foster care system who are in need of adoptive families. “In Los Angeles County, alone, there are over 30,000 children receiving child welfare services,” says social worker, Dr. William Wong. Spreading joy, Doris Bergman always invites some of the exceptional foster children to join in on the festivities and experience what it feels like to be treated as a VIP.

Gifts and services were provided by: Jonathan Sweet of Building For The Stars, showcasing the incredible woodwork craftsmanship; Buywine.com, the great friend to all vineyards and connoisseurs; Precious Vodka, Montecristo Cigars, Quantum Rejuvenation, Milena’s Boutique, CURTIS & Co. Timepieces, La Cristallerie des Parfum de Paris, Free Bird Remedies, Lasio Hair Care, Beauty Kitchen, S&G THESIGN, and Twisted Silver Jewelry.

Plus, Sue Wong Couture Gowns & Fragrance, My Saint, My Hero Bracelets, Zirconmania & Diamond Veneer, Timmy Woods Designer Handbags, Sugar Me Life, Hint Water, Art Lewin Bespoke Suits & Tuxedos, Spa Girl Vodka, Rock Your Hair, Author Kathleen Heim “The Rules of Nines,” Olecea Beaute, LiquidNano, Junkless Granola Bars, Chapstick, Canteen Wine, Kam Shield, Canteen Wine, Dragon Island Spice Co., Vita Coco, Author Scott Kelley, “We All Die Young,” and VIP Gift Bags provided by BELLA MAGAZINE. Just like Duchess Doris, it was fabulous.