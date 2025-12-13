Thalians celebrate 70th anniversary with fabulous Ruta Lee at Bel-Air Country Club

The Thalians celebrated 70 years of service, healing and gratitude at its annual Holiday Gala. The ever fabulous (at 90!) Ruta Lee, chairwoman of the board emeritus, held court at the dazzling event for the organization she founded in 1955 along with Debbie Reynolds, Jayne Mansfield, and other stars who wished to extend their hearts and influence beyond the stage and screen by helping others. Presently Thalians are partnered with UCLA’s Operation Mend, providing mental and physical healthcare to U.S. veterans.

The President of The Thalians, Frank Sheftel greeted the celebrities and VIPs at the Bel-Air Country Club on December 6, 2025 for an evening of charitable camaraderie, entertainment, and honors. Songwriting legend Neil Sedaka was honored with the Mr, Wonderful Award for his contributions in the humanitarian realm through his Neil Sedaka Foundation. Also the angelic philanthropist Madeline Gussman was presented the inaugural Debbie Reynolds Angel Award from Debbie’s son Todd Fisher who expressed, “Mom would be proud.”

The highlight of the evening was a mini concert by Golden Globe winner Ann Jillian, an incredible singer who thrilled everyone with her special performance of timeless tunes. Jillian even did a medley of Neil Sedaka songs for the honoree, who also surprised guests when he sat at the piano and sang a few of his hits including the classic “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.” The Nelson Kole Orchestra also was a delightful part of the evening’s entertainment.

The classy Thalians president Sheftel was the perfect host and announcer and everything else that was needed, including introducing the attending luminaries. Among the notables were Jo Anne Worley, a devoted supporter of Thalians, along with Patrika Darbo, Susan Olsen, Kate Linder, Penelope Ann Miller, BarBara Luna, Carol Connors, songwriter David Longoria, Tamara Clatterbuck, Todd Sherry, Rico Anderson, Lawrence D. Piro, MD, author Consuelo G. Flores, publisher Christopher Gialanella with wife Andrea Gialanella, Kathy Garver, and former honoree Freda Payne.

Performer Catherine Hickland and her husband Todd Fisher did their “Cat and Todd Live” streaming show from The Thalians gala and talked with stunning Stefanie Powers. Powers let everyone know she’ll be performing A.R. Gurney’s play Love Letters with Patrick Wayne, on Sunday, January 11, 2026, 1 p.m., at the historic El Portal Theatre to benefit the William Holden Wildlife Foundation. Also acknowledged was The El Portal’s grand dame theatre manager Pegge Forrest, who noted that the El Portal will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026 with lots of great shows in the New Year.

Sheftel was happy that the legacy of The Thalians continues as Hollywood’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the treatment of mental health. Money was raised for the cause, and he introduced Dr. Jo Sornborger, PsyD, executive director of Operation Mend, during the presentation of a $250,000 check from The Thalians to UCLA’s Operation Mend. The dedicated group brings a wealth of experience and passion to The Thalians’ mission, making the organization a continuing force for good.

To find out more about their work please visit www.thalians.org