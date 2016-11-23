Share Bachelor Auction & PS Walk Of Stars

The Four Seasons Hotel was the perfect site for The Bachelor Auction where 15 VIB’s (Very Important Bachelors) were auctioned off to raise funds for SHARE. The lucky bidders were awarded a fantastic evening, with the bachelor of their choice, with funds going to SHARE, which benefits special needs, abused and neglected children.

Mayor Rob Moon, Dan Westfall & Robert Alexander, President PS Walk of Stars (Photo credit: Pam Kraus & Gregg Felson)

This was the third event of this theme, created by September Sarno, Wealth Management expert at Morgan Stanley, which utilized her structure to raise funds. She is most proud of the 23% expense ratio — which resulted in huge returns. 100% of the money raised went directly to SHARE.

Star Recipient the Legendary Gypsy with Joey English & former Mayor Ron Oden.(Photo credit: Pam Kraus & Gregg Felson)

Ellen Feder, President, Gia Bay, co-chair, Nancy Gregory, Sami Faulkner, Mandie Rush & Dana Grilikhes were all valuable to pull this off. Kudos to Beverly Cohen (owner of Four Seasons Hotel) for decorating the ballroom, and even purchasing two bachelors for her daughter!

Event Chairman September Sarno dancing with Bachelor Oleg Astahkov (Photo credit: Image Group L.A.)

Some of the glamorous attendees included Carrrie Brillstein, Corinna Fields, Beverly Sassoon and Suzanne Saperstein, to name a few. Among the handsome bachelors who “sold” for anywhere between $3-$10,000 included Dr. Mac Moretz, David Niven Jr., Boyd Willat, & Ryan O’Neil. A win-win evening for all concerned!

Bachelor Dr. Mac Moretz with high bidder, Beverly Cohen (4 Seasons Hotel) (Photo credit: Image Group L.A.)

Meanwhile in the glorious desert, in honor of their 25th Anniversary, The Palm Springs Walk of Stars held their third Annual Celebration of the Stars at the fab Spencer’s Restaurant. Over 200 former star honorees, family & star sponsors attended including Gavin Mac Leod, Joyce Bulifant, Joey English, writer Pam Price, to name a few. The galaxy of performers included Darci Daniels, Rock & Roll performer Mark Guerreo, Legendary vocalist Roberta Linn, and our favorite, Trini Lopez, who has sold over’100 million dollars worldwide!

Bachelor Ryan O'Neil with Tara Bulan (Photo credit: Image Group L.A.)

Some of those 402 individuals provided with a gold star on the sidewalk of P.S. include Frank Sinatra, Sophia Loren (who I will be seeing at the Aqua Caliente Hotel in February), Catherine DeNeuve and Mickey Rooney.  What a cast!

Columnist Marci with Trini Lopez & Grace Robbins (Photo credit: Sam)

During my Desert Getaway, I was honored by BFF Grace Robbins (former wife of famed author, Harold Robbins) at a Birthday soirre, where I was entertained by the inimitable Gypsy (Cage Au Folles) and musician & author Jere Ring (Liberace’s protégé) & a cadre of gorgeous, talented friends who know how to party!


As a television personality, guest speaker, newspaper reporter and columnist and one of the social arbiters of Los Angeles, Marci Weiner has touched every aspect of entertainment journalism. She has appeared as guest reporter on TV shows including Joan Rivers shows, Eye on LA, and the USA Network. In addition, she has hosted her own segments on Soap Talk, Hollywood Style and Hotline after Dark. You may contact Marci for info and invitations at [email protected]

