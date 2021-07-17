SUMMER NIGHTS AT NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE

As we begin to enjoy a glimpse of life back to normal, one of the steady delights are summer evenings at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Whether it is comedy or music, there are several evenings deserving of a spot on your calendar.

On August 2 and 3, fans of John Denver won’t want to miss an incredible performance in tribute of the iconic singer. Jim Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver’s music in sold out shows throughout the country (often with members of Denver’s original band) and has emerged as today’s top performer of John Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.

Denver in his career released 33 albums and sold over 33 million units, making him one of the premier acoustic singer songwriters in the 1970s. Curry has an uncanny ability to mirror Denver’s voice and demeanor. You will the recognize just about every song during the performance. Three perennial hits are “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Curry has developed a one-of-a-kind musical and visual experience in which all generations can immerse themselves in uplifting, heartfelt music with a message. Multimedia imagery of nature will add to the experience.

On August 10, expect a laughter-filled evening of comics with credits across the spectrum: Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, and others. The evening is rated R.

The night is hosted by the ever-clever Mark Christopher Lawrence, who has gathered a quartet of performers. Lawrence has worked with comedy legends like Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Sinbad, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jeff Foxworthy, so he clearly can spot talent.

Local artist Ash Foster will open the evening with her multi-faceted talent, honed on stages across San Diego. She will be followed by Bijan Mostafavi, who was most recently the head writer and party correspondent for “Tonight in San Diego” on the CW6.

Lisa Gilbert is the featured act, and leverages her experience as a wife and mother of three in San Diego. Headlining is Comedian Zoltan Kaszas, who has been seen on “Dry Bar Comedy,” heard on SiriusXM and written about in “The Atlantic.” He is also the winner of The Seattle International Comedy Competition and his self released special on YouTube has over two million views.

To purchase tickets, visit the website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055.