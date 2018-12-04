Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas feels like going home

A visit to a small hometown is like having a warm blanket enveloping you as you experience the comfort of friendly folk and family traditions especially during the holidays.

There’s a place to capture that feeling of a safe harbor, with family members and neighbors who look out for each other, problems that can be solved, and stories that warm your heart. It’s the Hallmark Channel.

A highlight of every Television Critics Association’s press tour is the all-star party that Hallmark presents to celebrate their family-friendly feel-good movies, series and specials that are presented on both the Hallmark Channel and the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel, from the Crown Media Family Networks.

At the network’s summer 2018 party an announcement was made by Michelle Vicary, executive vice president, programming for Crown Media Family Networks, that there would be 37 new Hallmark Christmas movies added to their robust production slate. The Hallmark Channel would debut 22 “Countdown to Christmas” originals, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries would debut 15 “Miracles of Christmas” movies.

“We’re pleased to offer our viewers a variety of seasonal specials that complement our original movies and primetime series,” Vicary said. “From celebrating the seasons, animal advocacy, and life’s treasured moments, these originals are sure to resonate with viewers.”

The festive holiday films feature some of the most delightful and wholesome performers in showbiz. Among them is everyone’s favorite Fuller House sweetheart Candace Cameron Bure who has Hallmark’s Christmas Across America special premiering December 17, and the movie with the silliest title—A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.

Also among the super-sweet stars in a variety of romantic holiday movies that are airing around the clock are LeAnn Rimes, Kellie Pickler, Chad Michael Murray, Wendie Malick, Holly Robinson-Peete, Kathie Lee Gifford, Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson, Tatyana Ali, Patti LaBelle, Danica McKellar, and Tia Mowry-Hardrict. Plus darling Lacey Chabert who stars in the delightful Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe.

The wonderful Christmas movies have been on the Hallmark schedule throughout the day since October, but there are still more than a dozen brand-new romantic stories in primetime that viewers can enjoy leading up to Christmas and beyond.

The upcoming original movies on the Hallmark Channel or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel schedules include: Homegrown Christmas, airs Saturday, Dec. 8 with stars Lori Loughlin and Victor Webster. Memories of Christmas, airs Dec. 8 with Christina Milian. Welcome to Christmas, airs Dec. 9 with Eric Mabius. Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, airs Dec. 9 with Josh Henderson. Entertaining Christmas, airs Dec. 15 with Jodie Sweetin. A Gingerbread Romance, airs Dec. 16 with Tia Mowry-Hardrict. Small Town Christmas, airs Dec. 16 with Kristoffer Polaha. Jingle Around the Clock, airs Dec. 22 with Brooke Nevin. Christmas Made To Order, airs Dec. 23 with Alexa PenaVega. Christmas Bells are Ringing, airs December 23 with Josh Kelly.

On Christmas Eve the eternal flame of the Yule log will air throughout the night with holiday music and Happy the rescue dog romping around the fireplace with his frisky puppy and kitten friends. It is an example of the company’s commitment to raising awareness for pet rescue and the benefits of having pets in our lives.

The crown jewel in the holiday lineup is When Calls the Heart Christmas: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, airing Dec. 25 on Hallmark Channel with stars Erin Krakow and Lori Loughlin. After Christmas comes A Midnight Kiss, Dec. 29 with stars Carlos PenaVega, and Adelaide Kane. The movie is followed by the premiere of Hallmark’s Winterfest Preview Special to pique viewers’ interest in the hometown safe harbor programing for the New Year.