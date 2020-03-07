Deer Valley 2020 – A Clear Vision of Excellence

A corporate acquisition has not dampened the Deer Valley experience. A couple years after KSL Capital Partners, LLC and Henry Crown and Company joined Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc., Mammoth Resorts and Squaw Valley Ski Holdings to form a new entity, the level of service at Deer Valley remains in the superior class.

Deer Valley remains one of the few ski-only facilities available, and they still limit the number of lift tickets sold. This was especially noticeable on the weekend, as nearby resorts had an abundance of visitors.

Our recent visit confirmed that the attention to detail remains paramount at Deer Valley. The groomed trails afford skiers of all levels a range of options. I return often to Muldoon and Nabob for wide open cruising. The familiar corduroy terrain is like a favorite song.

Steeper terrain is available via gondola; the resorts six mountains provide an expansive 2000 skiable acres.

The quality of food at Deer Valley remains high, although I do miss the berries in my steel cut oatmeal (perhaps a temporary situation). The famous Deer Valley turkey chili rejuvenated us daily, and the cooking kit available in the sundries shop is now on our kitchen shelf for a future dinner many miles from Utah.

Both on the mountain and in the rental shop the Deer Valley service was prompt, polite and helpful. I needed to switch out my boots after several runs, and I was quickly back on the slopes. I missed only one run compared to my friends’ SkiTracks app.

Deer Valley is tucked into Utah’s picturesque Rocky Mountain Wasatch Range, and has been providing discerning skiers brilliant experiences since 1981. Deer Valley’s quality has not gone unnoticed, it has been voted “Best U.S. Ski Resort” by the World Ski Awards for six consecutive years.

Although there is plenty of skiing left in the coming weeks, season passes have just become available for next season. Further information here.