Deer Valley Wraps Up Another Stellar Winter Season And Moves Into A Glorious Summer

As one of the premier ski destinations in the world, Deer Valley continues to up its game when it comes to service and a quality ski experience. Its renowned mountains continue to host international competitions, and participants confirm Deer Valley is the favored stop on the competition circuit.

For we mere mortals, it is the attention to detail that makes for a grand ski experience. Whether it is the greeters at the curb who help unload your equipment or the heated sidewalks, the first impressions linger. The pros helping select your rental equipment are patient and thorough. Deer Valley caps daily attendance, so even in the thick of a holiday visit the lift lines are never a burden.

Skiers naturally gravitate to the high speed quads, but some of the older more leisurely lifts afford a bit more contemplation of the stunning terrain.

Trails like Keno and Nabob remain stalwart favorites, and the several gondolas further spread skiers across the mountains.

The food is another hallmark at Deer Valley. There is nothing better than a solid breakfast before a day of skiing, and the steel cut oatmeal or the egg dishes are the hot tips.

For a real treat, save room for the seafood buffet at dinner. I am uncertain how the profit margin worked as I think back at the quantity of superb crab I consumed. I also availed myself of the array of fresh seafood including poke bar, chilled shellfish, hot seafood appetizers and entrées, carvery specials, vegetable specialties and prime rib along with myriad housemade desserts.

Deer Valley just closed for the winter season, but many folks consider the upcoming summer season even more delightful. Throughout the summer, the Deer Valley® Music Festival is the home of the Utah Symphony | Utah Opera. Celebrating its 15th year, the festival is bringing an impressive lineup of performances to the stage at Deer Valley Resort’s renowned Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. The enticing lineup is eclectic, ranging from classical and Boradway to country (Ricky Skaggs) and the music of Pink Floyd.

For those looking ahead to next winter, Deer Valley has the Ikon Pass which affords unlimited access to 12 ski destinations and 7-days or 7-days combined at 13 destinations, with zero blackout dates. At a starting price of $899 it is easy to do the math and discern the value of an Ikon Pass.



Access:

Unlimited: Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, June Mountain, Stratton, Snowshoe Mountain, Tremblant, and Blue Mountain

Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, June Mountain, Stratton, Snowshoe Mountain, Tremblant, and Blue Mountain 7-Days: Deer Valley Resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Killington Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sugarbush Resort

Deer Valley Resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Killington Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sugarbush Resort 7-Days Combined: Aspen Snowmass: Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk Alta/Snowbird SkiBig3: Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise, Mt. Norquay Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain



Blackout Dates: Zero

With early booking, college and military discounts, the Ikon Pass is worth investigating.

Additional destination benefits and discounts are available at ikonpass.com