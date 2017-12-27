New Year’s Eve South of Cancun? Get Down On It!

I am hesitant to tout the area south of Cancun, as it is one of my favorite parts of Mexico and I selfishly want it to retain some of the less-traveled status I recall from a few decades ago.

But if you are thinking of rallying for a New Year’s escape in Mexico and want to party like it’s 1999, check out Thompson Playa del Carmen.

As the ultimate New Years hot spot, the night will be filled with endless champagne, fire dancers, mermaids and a live rooftop performance from Platinum Grammy recording artist Jason Derulo. Most of the action will be on the luxury boutique resort’s 30,000 square foot rooftop playground. There folks can also partake of the infinity pool, swim-up bar, spacious cabanas and two restaurants including NYC & LA’s wildly popular culinary concept CATCH.

Last year Fetty Wap brought in the New Year and this year you can jump into the action at a variety of levels: