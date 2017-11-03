Snuz Boldly Enters the Online Mattress Market, With Firm Results

One of the most amazing aspects of internet commerce is the disruption in the mattress sector. Along with slowly eroding sales at traditional brick and mortar retailers, mattress stores are seeing sales migrate online. Hence, the ability to try a mattress is no longer limited to laying on a mattress in a bright showroom for a few minutes. Many online competitors are offering lengthy in-home trials.

The latest bed-in-a-box mattresses that I have tried is Snuz, which launched recently.

With the myriad online purveyors in the market, developing a unique selling proposition (USP) can be a challenge. Snuz has a pretty compelling USP:

Snuz mattress provides superior comfort and support. The 7-zone polymer layer reduces pressure points at the shoulder and hip areas while the smooth foam features a unique cell structure that conforms to the body and bounces back to its original shape delivering buoyant, responsive comfort. Its charcoal infused memory foam layer reduces heat, all combined to give you the best night’s sleep.

As promised, the Snuz mattress arrived via FedEx, and I unpacked it after removing the old mattress. The tightly packed Snuz mattress began to magically unfold once I sliced off the protective shipping plastic. From cylindrical, the mattress quickly took rectangular shape.

We gave the mattress several weeks of sleep time, and we enjoy the firmness and lack of heat buildup. Experts agree that a cool, dark, quiet environment is the best combination for restful sleep. With old mattress design, it was difficult to attain a cool mattress, despite the ambient room temperature.

The corporate heritage of Snuz is notable. Created by industry veterans, founder Philip Shen was the former president of Leggett & Platt Asia Pacific, an industry-leading supplier for the mattress industry. Snuz’s COO and co-founder, Leo Echeverria, was previously R&D for Serta, the traditional mattress brand. He was a key team member in the development, testing and implementation of the California Flammability Standard (TB-603) at Serta and was responsible for R&D and new product design. Echeverria holds a patent in the control and flame departmentalization in mattresses. The two founders combined have 50 years in the industry, which is evident in the attention to detail.

With the competition fierce, a crucial aspect for any online mattress seller is a customer-friendly return policy. In the case of Snuz, customers can rest comfortably with the company’s 100 night no questions asked, no cost return policy.