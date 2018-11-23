Dixie’s Tupperware Party at Kirk Douglas Theatre Nov. 28-Dec. 30, so fresh & fabulous!

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” is an ultra-fabulous and funny theatrical experience. It recalls a time when the most fun a housewife could have was an evening gushing over the latest air-tight lids keeping things fresh in plastic containers, while sipping a glass of wine at a friend’s Tupperware party.

Well, brace yourselves gals, “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” is a refreshing trip back in time. The wild off-Broadway show stars the super-sassy Dixie Longate. And the hysterical experience is being presented at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, California, for a limited engagement November 28 to December 30.

“Tupperware parties were the first social network, a reason to come together and share some fun,” said Dixie, the fast-talking Southern belle in the red bouffant wig. “That’s what I do. I took the private parties out of the living room and on to the stage. It’s an interactive experience too, getting audience members to laugh and assist with product demos, games and giveaways. People give testimonials about their treasured Tupperware heirlooms. It’s very nostalgic about how plastic containers gave women empowerment with an option for income and independence thanks to the Tupperware party pioneer Brownie Wise. I knew this was for me when I learned I could make money and drink on the job. It’s awesome going out into the world, taking charge, and making the world a better place. That’s my hope every time I walk out on stage.”

Dixie noted, “This show isn’t just for the ladies. When guys come out they have just as much fun. Everyone has a good time. Bring a date, come with friends, it’s a show for everyone, cheeky but not vulgar. Just leave the little kids at home, they don’t have to know about food storage anyway.”

This Drama Desk Award nominated show is filled with outrageously funny stories and homespun wisdom. It is the sweetest treat for the upcoming holidays, because it is a hilarious experience that will lift your spirits and can be enjoyed by couples, groups of friends, and individuals who just want the laughter to flow and forget their worries. Dixie said, “The Party will leave your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.”

Produced by Down South LLC, directed by Patrick Richwood, and written by Kris Andersson, the production is part of the 11th season of “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” national tour that has so far logged over 1,300 performances worldwide. The show contains some risqué content, but would be enjoyable for ages 16 and up.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” plays November 28 to December 30 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232. Three-hour FREE parking available at Culver City City Hall with validation. Enter on Duquesne Ave. For tickets go to www.dixiestupperwareparty.com, or phone 213-628-2772. For Group Sales email [email protected] or call 213-972-7231.