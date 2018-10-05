LA Theater Scene shows & reviews October 2018

The vibrant LA theater scene will let you enjoy an iconic rock star, sing along with the songs of your youth, connect with ultra-talented ensembles on stage, and much more. Audiences will laugh, cry, ponder, and sometimes go crazy with the stage shows they can embrace this October in Los Angeles.

Preview: “SPACE ODDITY, The Ultimate David Bowie Experience,” El Portal Theatre

October 6, at the historic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, a rock icon will take the main stage with “SPACE ODDITY, The Ultimate David Bowie Experience.” The exciting show stars the incredible David Brighton returning to the El Portal after last year’s sold out concert giving fans a breathtaking David Bowie experience. Brighton becomes Bowie on stage visually with his persona and with his voice that brings back Bowie’s magic from time and space. The band are also part of the magic nailing the original arrangements. It will blow you away.

“SPACE ODDITY, The Ultimate David Bowie Experience” is for one night only, 8 pm on October 6,” at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, October 13. Go to www.elportaltheatre.com.

Preview: “ROCK, RHYTHM and DOO-WOP,” El Portal Theatre

On October 13, “Rock, Rhythm and Doo-Wop” takes over the El Portal’s mainstage with the great party music from a different generation. The fun and exciting concert features legends from the golden age of Rock’n’Roll with Leon Hughes and The Coasters, Cannibal and The Headhunters who got teenagers jumping with their big hit “Land of 1,000 Dances.” And special surprise guests will appear to celebrate a collection of some of the greatest rock and roll songs ever recorded. Among the hit parade: Charlie Brown, Poison Ivy, Under the Boardwalk, On Broadway, I Only Have Eyes for You, In the Still of the Night, Only You, Earth Angel, Little Darlin’, Sha-Boom, and much more.

“Rock, Rhythm and Doo-Wop” has two shows, 3 pm and 8 pm on October 13, at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, October 13. Go to www.elportaltheatre.com.

Review: “THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY,” NoHo’s Gray Studios Theater

A wonderful musical about how a random group millennials are interconnected, “The Theory of Relativity” is presented by the Foothill Performing Arts Council (FPAC) in North Hollywood at NoHo’s Gray Studios Theater through October 21.

The most talented collection of young performers to come along since the TV musical series Glee take center stage and showcases more than a dozen great songs. A steady stream of characters offer their all-revealing songs that eventually link them to each other. Also, the audience can’t help but feel a connection with these young adults just starting their life’s journey because of the incredible heart, humor and passion each actor and actress gives to his and her performance.

At the helm of the production is producer-director Timothy Jon Borquez, FPAC’s inspiring Artistic Director. Borquez shapes the show to flow naturally from one show-stopping moment to the next thanks to the music and lyrics by Neil Bartram, and book by Brian Hill (The Story of My Life).

The stars of the show kick off with Jared Price, offering the funny “I’m Allergic to Cats.” Wayne Remington has the bittersweet “Footprint,” Mary Zastrow and Brittany Thornton’s ode to friendship “End of the Line,” and Cody Williams and Christian Araujo’s ode to finding their favorite fruit with “Apples & Oranges.” “Julie’s Song” is from the cat-loving Hope English, Felicia Tassone’s sweet “You Will Never Know,” Kami Corwin and Luke Martinez hope to realize the “Great Expectations” of their parents, the heartbreaking “Me & Ricky” from Beth Redwood, and the inspiring “Promise Me This” from Andrea Velazquez.

Comical interstitials make geeky theoretical references about relationships, mostly from Viktor Pacheco who loves Pi (π). The finale offers the jubilant tune “I Am Nothing Without You,” with everyone celebrating how our lives are intertwined.

“The Theory of Relativity” is presented from Sept. 21 to Oct. 21, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 6:30 pm, at The Gray Studios Theater, 5250 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood. For tickets go to www.Ticketor.com/theFPAC, or call 888-89 SHOWS for more information.

Preview: “THE SECRET CITY,” The Ford Theatres Complex

“The Secret City,” the Obie Award-winning arts organization presents community celebrations of everyday creative life at The Ford Theatres complex on Sunday, October 12 starting at 12 noon.

Part ceremony, part salon, part show, each celebratory gathering has a different theme and an ever-changing roster of artists and performers. In addition to seats in the house, a limited number of seats are available on the Ford stage for this participatory event that will feature storytelling, a live band, performance, food, meditation, “The Secret City Singers” and joyful community interaction.

From its origins as a fortifying ritual for beleaguered theatre artists, “The Secret City” has grown into a half-irreverent, half-earnest blend of revival meeting and group meditation session with Chris Wells as its Founding Artistic Director. Wells is thrilled to be presenting “The Secret City” on the Ford stage. The event is part of IGNITE @ the FORD!, a series presented by the Ford Theatre Foundation. For tickets go to www.FordTheatres.org or call 323-461-3673. The John Anson Ford Theatres complex (located at 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Los Angeles, CA 90068) is situated in the Cahuenga Pass in Hollywood, California.