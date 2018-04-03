“All Shook Up” with feel-good Elvis songs at El Portal Theatre, April 13-22

It’s time to rock’n’roll the night away with Elvis Presley’s greatest hits being showcased in the exciting jukebox musical All Shook Up. It’s playing at the historic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, California, over two weekends from Friday, April 13 to Sunday, April 22 on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage. And if you wear a pair of Blue Suede Shoes to the show you’ll get a special gift from the producers. How cool is that?

All Shook Up offers the opportunity to feel good and enjoy the most memorable songs you love from Presley’s lifetime of solid gold records. It’s akin to the way Mama Mia presented the disco hits of Abba and it offers an equally ultra-romantic and entertaining story.

The show featuring a huge high-energy 26-member cast and a rockin’ band on stage. It is presented by 3000 Miles Off Broadway Productions in association with Studio C Performing Arts.

All Shook Up is directed by Barry Pearl, well known for his TV and stage roles, and it stars Brent Ramirez as the leather-clad stranger who shakes things up in a small Midwestern town in the 1950s. Natalia Vivino stars as Natalie, who can’t help falling in love.

The musical features the hit songs we love, including “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” and many more. Inspired dance numbers choreographed by Keenon Hooks and Cassie Silva will light up the stage. Musical director is Emily Cohn.

The show has its book by Joe DiPietro the Tony Award winner for Memphis. DiPietro took inspiration from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night for his All Shook Up tale, adding The Bard’s comedic touches of the cross-dressing and all the romance that ensues with mistaken identities.

Ron Kurtz who heads 3000 Miles Off Broadway Productions explained, “All Shook Up is unique because it uses the songs of Elvis Presley, but there’s no Elvis in the show. Instead the story is framed by all his wonderful music.”

Kurtz added, “It takes place in a small town when rock’n’roll was the devil’s music, then this cool guy on a motorcycle rides into town. Of course, all the girls go wild over him, and their conservative parents want to get rid of him. It’s a great mashup of Elvis songs telling a story with a great nostalgic vibe to it.”

Leading the cast of 26 are guest appearances by Tracy Lore as Mayor Matilda Hyde and Laura Dickinson as Miss Sandra; Brent Ramirez as Chad with Natalia Vivino playing Natalie Haller, and Scott Strauss playing her father, Jim Haller, with Paul Panico as Sheriff Earl; Zoe Reed and Sam Herbert play young lovers Lorraine and Dean Hyde.

Rounding out the cast are Augusto Guardado, Michael Dumas, Sophia Fox, Drew Lake, Quinn Martin, Jade Mc Glynn, Joah Ditto, Grant Measures, Jenny Stocks, Maya Galipeau, Kjemuni Norodom, Rianny Vasquez, Rehyan Rivera, Jamie McRae and Jessica Wallace.