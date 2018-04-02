“South Pacific” perfect & timely musical at The Soraya at CSUN, April 13, 14, 15

South Pacific is a perfect musical production. It is a must-see classic that is entertaining and multi-layered. Not only does it present the best from Broadway legends– composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, but it also tells a substantial story based on James A. Michener’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Tales of the South Pacific.”

The timeless crown jewel in the history of musical theater, South Pacific will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 13, 14 and 15 at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) at CSUN (California State University, Northridge), in California.

The much-loved show is known for romantic songs that have withstood the test of time, including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m In Love With A Wonderful Guy,” and “Younger Than Springtime.” But it was the “Carefully Taught” soliloquy by Lieutenant Cable addressing our prejudices that elevated the original 1949 Broadway production to a higher status in the world of entertainment.

It remains relevant almost 70 years after its Broadway debut. Along with its history lesson of men and women serving in the Pacific during World War II, that would appeal to Baby Boomers, and the probing of racial bigotries that Millennials can contemplate and challenge, the show has a multi-generational appeal. With production numbers such as “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and “There is Nothing Like a Dame,” it is a fun show, as well as though-provoking.

The Soraya’s South Pacific stars John Cudia as Emile de Becque, Stephanie Wall as Ensign Nellie Forbush, Jodi Kimura as Bloody Mary, Hajin Cho as Liat, and Matt Rosell as Lt. Joseph Cable. It is directed by Glenn Casale and presented by La Mirada Theatre and McCoy Rigby Entertainment bringing another classic to life in their third year at the venue. South Pacific is presented through special arrangement with R&H Theatricals: www.rnh.com.

The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts’ Executive Director Thor Steingraber reported that South Pacific is presented with “a great cast and a full orchestra in a venue that is the best in Southern California. Visitors will be surprised that they are coming to a destination that is state of the art, and it is a beautiful place to enjoy a world class performance with affordable tickets.”

Steingraber also noted that South Pacific is part of a Broadway series that will be expanding, with details for upcoming shows to be released at a later date. In addition to the classics, the venue offers many shows for all interests, and there are impressive student productions and arts education.

South Pacific will be presented Friday, April 13; Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15 at The Soraya located at 18111 Nordhoff Street in Northridge, California. It is on the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus. For more information call the main office at 818-677- 8800 or the ticket office at 818-677-3000, or visit www.ValleyPerformingArtsCenter.org .