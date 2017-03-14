Hamilton Finally Arrives in Los Angeles – Tickets Go On Sale Soon

Unless you have been living in a cave, you are aware the biggest thing to hit Broadway and musical theater is the story of Alexander Hamilton. The breakout hit started Off-Broadway, quickly moved to Broadway and has been sold out since then and seemingly forever.

Los Angelenos starving to see the show have either travelled out of town to see the road show, or ventured all the way to the Big Apple and mortgaged their homes to get tickets on the secondary market. Or they have slept in front of the box office, hoping for a miracle ticket and / or the lottery pick to point at them.

The Hamilton production will open at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on August 11 and run until just before New Year’s Eve. No word if the run will be extended into 2018, so mark your calendar to enter the scrum for tickets:

April 19 @ 10AM : pre-sale for American Express ® Cardmembers at www.HollywoodPantages.com/Hamilton or www.Ticketmaster.com.

April 30 at 10AM: tickets will be available at www.HollywoodPantages.com/Hamilton and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 6 tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $85 – $225 with a select number of premium seats available for all performances and increased pricing during the holidays. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 Orchestra seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. He is also the eponymous inspiration for my college alma mater. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.