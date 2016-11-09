Entertainment Legends performing at the El Portal Theatre in terrific tribute shows

An awesome collection of legendary entertainers will be performing at the historic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, with Winter Dance Party, Sinatra 101, and John Denver’s Rocky Mountain Christmas in November and December 2016, and more in the New Year.

Fabulous shows paying tribute to Frank Sinatra and John Denver, plus Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper, are set to help theater-goers celebrate the upcoming holidays, with more to come in the New Year from 3,000 Miles Off-Broadway productions.

John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, November 11th, 12th and 13th, is an authentic recreation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final concert tour that rocked the music world. It is the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. “The show features the greatest rock’n’roll hits performed by artists who can thrill audiences like the original legends,” reported producer Ron Kurtz, head of 3,000 Miles Off-Broadway.

Ol’ Blue Eyes is back in a unique musical show Sinatra 101, November 26th at 3pm and 8pm, featuring Matt Mauser and The 101 Big Band. Kurtz explained, “The reason the show is called Sinatra 101 isn’t just because it’s his 101st birthday. It’s also because the show is presented as a ‘class’ with Matt Mauser as a professor who helps the audience learn more about Sinatra and his music.” And Mauser’s golden voice recreates the Sinatra magic with his impeccable phrasing and smooth ring-a-ding-ding style.

Taking a page from the Count Basie Orchestra, The 101 Big Band provides the Vegas arrangements for Mauser to croon the greatest hits. It’s a classy show and perfect for the whole family to enjoy on Thanksgiving weekend.

John Denver’s Rocky Mountain Christmas” is set for one show on Sunday, December 18th at 2pm. The remarkable Jim Curry returns to create a fun and heartwarming concert filled with Denver’s songs, including many Christmas favorites. Curry shares the essence of John Denver, one of the most beloved singer/songwriters whose heartfelt message of caring for the earth and caring for each other make this wonderful show the perfect way to capture the Christmas spirit.

In 2017 more entertainment legends are coming. Elvis grabs the spotlight with Faces of The King, February 18th and 19th. It is a celebration of the music, life and legacy of Elvis Presley, starring Shawn Klush, Jake Rowley, The Sweet Inspirations and the Ambassador Tribute Orchestra with the Tennessee Horns.

The Highwaymen Live, March 3rd and 4th, presents the greatest country music super group. The tribute show is full of upbeat, honky-tonk hits like “Ring of Fire,” “Dukes of Hazard,” and “On the Road Again.”

The 3000 Miles Off-Broadway’s 2016 – 2017 Winter Concert Series schedule:

Winter Dance Party

November 11th, 12th and 13th; Friday 8pm; Saturday 8pm; Sunday 3pm.

Sinatra 101

Saturday, November 26th, 3pm and 8pm.

John Denver’s Rocky Mountain Christmas

Sunday, December 18th, 2pm.

Faces of The King

Saturday, February 18th, 3pm and 8pm; Sunday, February 19th, 3pm.

The Highway Men Live

Friday, March 3rd, 8pm; and Saturday, March 4th, 3pm and 8pm.

All the legendary shows from 3000 Miles Off-Broadway are at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, California. For tickets go to www.ElPortalTheatre.com

