The Sorting Room nightclub has great mix of talent at The Wallis in Beverly Hills

An intimate nightclub atmosphere to enjoy great talent. That’s The Sorting Room at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. This summer the popular place is delivering an eclectic mix of music, comedy and cabaret with nine diverse sessions from June to July 21, 2018.

The Sorting Room is presenting performers who delight audiences with pure talent, such as the evening of “Eclectic Sounds with Kandace Lindsey,” who offered fiery vocals with her blend of raw, powerful music that took the crowd on a soulful journey around the world. Another great show was “The Eve of Jackie: A Tribute to Jackie Wilson” starring Chester Gregory who embodied with his heart and soul the celebrated Grammy Hall of Fame singer.

Award-winning theater songwriters Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler grabbed the spotlight with gusto with their show “Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich” on June 23. They brought their eclectic, romantic and rib-tickling songs to The Sorting Room stage with celebrity guests, including Scott Coutler, who joined them and their all-star combo. Marcy and Zina’s cabaret was a celebration of their Broadway past and future, and included a showstopping tune, “Who Needs Love,” from the upcoming “Ever After” musical. And they teased with the sassy “Pillow Talk” song that may be part of a musical based the classic Doris Day rom-com. Marcy and Zina’s songbook is a collection of crowd-pleasing tunes that deserved more than one night at The Sorting Room.

But The Sorting Room has to make room for more great shows from amazing artists including the acclaimed “Our Lady J’s Gospel of Dolly” on Saturday, June 30. It is a show from classical pianist and singer-songwriter Our Lady J, producer of Transparent and Pose, who features original songs and Dolly Parton hits.

“For the Record: TARANTINO” is at The Wallis for a four-day engagement, Thursday, July 12 to Sunday, July 15. “For The Record: TARANTINO” is a rock ‘n’ roll celebration of a cinematic universe that takes this spiderweb of hitmen, gangsters and assassins, and injects a quintessentially Tarantino soundtrack of vinyl classics – “Son of a Preacher Man”, “Stuck in the Middle With You”, “Bang Bang” and many more – to create a genre-defying musical tribute to Quentin Tarantino, an utterly original director whose essence is at the heart of this utterly original show.

The ASCAP Foundation, in partnership with The Wallis, presents the next generation of urban and R&B artists performing their own original songs on Wednesday, July 18. The following night, Thursday, July 19, “A Little New Music,” in partnership with the ASCAP Foundation, highlights the best new and unheard musical theater coming out of Los Angeles from composers both established and emerging. Broadway star Josh Castille, star of Deaf West and The Wallis’ Tony-nominated revival of Spring Awakening, is joined by friends and special guests for the ASL Cabaret, a one-of-a-kind cabaret in both English and American Sign Language that includes show tunes, hip hop, comedy, poetry and more, on Friday, July 20.

Closing the summer sessions on Saturday, July 21, is the hit Off-Broadway comedy “Celebrity Autobiography,” featuring a comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a range of celebrities all in the stars own words. From Barbra to Beyonce the show offers an outrageous and entertaining night out in The Sorting Room.

For more tickets and information go to www.TheWallis.org/SortingRoom or call 310-746-4000, or visit the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210, that’s a place for great entertainment.