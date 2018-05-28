Father’s Day – Hot Tips For Cool Rockin’ Daddies

It is never too early to contemplate what to get for Father’s Day. Unlike the advice my wife gives me for Mother’s Day (“don’t get me anything that plugs in”), Dads are often happy with stuff that involves power. Here are a handful of ideas that will make him happy.

mophie powerstation USB-C XXL

Men crave power, when it comes to their devices. The folks at mophie have been at the leading edge of rechargeable batteries, and they have introduced the powerstation USB-C XXL. It is a high-capacity universal battery with enough power to charge a USB-C laptop as well as charge all your other USB devices. Featuring a variety of compatibility options, this advanced 19,500mAh rechargeable battery has enough power to keep all your devices charged as well as the ability to provide USB-C laptops with up to 14 hours of extra battery. There is nothing more aggravating than your mobile device warning you about shutting down for lack of juice, and being too far away from a wall socket. I like the “priority+” feature, which recharges your device and then the unit when plugged in. Even if your favorite Dad is not a road warrior, this unit is a great item for his arsenal.

KEF Egg Wireless Speakers

Before they were fathers, men enjoyed setting up their sound system. It was generally the last thing dismantled before a move and the first thing set up in the new dorm room or apartment. Technology has evolved, eliminating many of the wires that tethered all the equipment. If your favorite father needs an upgrade at his desk, or if the precarious “wife approval factor” is relevant in the equipment around the house, consider these speakers. The cool design is pleasing to the eye (black and white versions also available), and crucially the sound is great. Smooth and transparent sonically, the Egg Wireless Speakers go great with an audio/video rig in the living room or within a home office setting. The two way bass reflex design provides a surprisingly solid bottom end, which can be supplemented by a sub-woofer (sold separately). The integrated amplifier delivers crisp highs.

“It’s Better Than It Looks,” by Gregg Easterbrook

I have been fascinated by this author for many years, and only recently discovered he also grew up outside of Buffalo. He has written a series of thoughtful articles and books, mostly debunking the myth of the ‘good ole days.’ He has assembled a compelling thesis that we are better off today than ever before, by every conceivable measure. If your Dad is one who pines for yesteryear, this book is for him. If your Dad is one who looks forward to tomorrow, this book is also for him. Easterbrook writes in a smooth, easygoing way. He sets up seemingly unassailable positions and gently unpacks them with facts and observations that raise your eyebrows. That was always the indicator that my Dad was paying attention to something remarkable, and I bet that will be the case if you give your Dad this book.

(MALIN+GOETZ) spf 30 face moisturizer

Dads of yesteryear had a facial regimen that drifted not too far from Barbasol and Aqua-Velva; the idea of a moisturizer was for Moms. And sun protection was a sign of male weakness. We have come a long way, baby. Now it is obvious to all cool rockin’ Daddies that a daily moisturizer with sun protection is smart and de rigeur. Keep your Dad looking young with this great emollient. The multiple sunscreen absorbers help protect all skin types from UVA and UVB skin damage, such as premature aging indicated by winkles and lines. The water resistant formulation is great as we steam into the summer months, but this is a year-round solution.

KAABOO Cayman

Is your Dad too old for Coachella, but still cool enough for a more manageable music festival? The folks behind KAABOO have continued to leverage their success in Del Mar. Not only have they made each successive music festival in Del Mar better, they have begun to spread their footprint elsewhere. They struck an amazing partnership with the owner of the Dallas Cowboys for a KAABOO in Texas a year from now, and the producers have just announced their lineup for KAABOO Cayman. There are many price points available, and you may not have the funds to send Dad to Del Mar with the limited edition $15,000 admission ticket, but he would undoubtedly send you a postcard or some selfies if you sent him to Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman next February. The lineup features a pleasingly eclectic musical lineup, along with KAABOO’s traditional blend of comedy and cuisine.