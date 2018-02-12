Valentine’s Day Dance Dress Donations at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Diego 

One of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day is donating dresses for girls via the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Diego.

Underprivileged girls from the San Diego area last week received brand new unworn dresses to wear for their up coming Valentine’s Day Dances. The donation occurred Wednesday Feb 7th at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Diego Encanto Branch, 6785 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92114.

Donations were handled by Believe in Yourself, which is a foundation launched in January 2017 that provides brand-new, never-worn dresses to low-income girls around the country, while at the same time works to promote positive body image, to reduce cyber bullying, and to inspire girls to believe in themselves and their dreams.

Dress donations are tied to the girls’ progress in achieving goals. Each girl who wanted to receive a dress was entered into a system where they are then tracked to see their progress, whether towards improving their academics or pursuing an extracurricular interest such as music, dance, sports, etc. Believe in Yourself provides the girls dresses for many upcoming events they have during the school year.