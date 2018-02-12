Valentine’s Day Dance Dress Donations at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Diego 

One of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day is donating dresses for girls via the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Diego.
Underprivileged girls from the San Diego area last week received brand new unworn dresses to wear for their up coming Valentine’s Day Dances. The donation occurred Wednesday Feb 7th at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Diego Encanto Branch, 6785 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92114.
Donations were handled by Believe in Yourself, which is a foundation launched in January 2017 that provides brand-new, never-worn dresses to low-income girls around the country, while at the same time works to promote positive body image, to reduce cyber bullying, and to inspire girls to believe in themselves and their dreams.
Dress donations are tied to the girls’ progress in achieving goals. Each girl who wanted to receive a dress was entered into a system where they are then tracked to see their progress, whether towards improving their academics or pursuing an extracurricular interest such as music, dance, sports, etc. Believe in Yourself provides the girls dresses for many upcoming events they have during the school year.
Sam Sisakhti is the founder of UsTrendy (the world’s largest Independent Fashion ecommerce site). He started a foundation called Believe In Yourself a year ago which donates dresses to underprivileged girls and promotes positive body image.
Sisakhti decided to run an event
“where girls in the San Diego area sign up for an event hosted at the boys and girls club where we then provide them with free dresses for up coming dances. We will also be bringing in mentors to speak with them about anti-cyber bullying, positive body image and believe in themselves.”
The Believe in Yourself Project is part of a broader initiative. Believe in Yourself is currently in talks with various influential women who at one time or currently have struggled with body image, encouraging them to serve as speakers and mentors to the various girls within the program. Sam Sisakhti envisions setting up mentoring in other locations.
Recent Comments