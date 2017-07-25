Kingdom of Concern & How OJ Killed Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman

Concern Foundation’s 43rd Annual Block Party hosted over 4,000 guests, and successfully raised $1.7 million for cancer research, through donations and bids on auction items. This year we spotted medieval kings, queens & court jesters scrambling around the expansive backlot of Paramount Studios. After all, the theme was “Kingdom of Concern” and featured an evening of feasting, revelry and dance. Honorees included Kelly Stone & her husband Bruce Singer, who have created Planet Hope, which benefits underprivileged children. Kelly, who is the attractive sister of actress Sharon Stone, has Lupus, and they have raised funds & awareness for Lupus LA.

In addition, Honored was Eden Alpert, a partner in Vibrato Grill, who is an active participant in raising funds for cancer patients & families. The young beauty represents a new generation of humanitarians who is dedicate to making the world a better place.

Over 75 food & beverage vendors, including Pink’s Hot Dogs, STK, The Flats, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka were featured. There was casino style gaming, and performances by such groups as The Merry Wives and Fantastic Fig. All this and more, and the best news is that they raised nearly two million dollars to fight this dread disease.

After five years of research of murder trial records & forensic evidence, former Detective James Pembroke and co-writer, murder trial expert Cheryl Kane have written a complete & disturbing account of America’s most infamous murders. This hardcover book, published by Dorrance Publishing gives a minute-by-minute account of the murders. This is not another interview book, it is actually a blueprint how these crimes were committed — all backed by direct evidence pointing to Simpson.

Cheryl Krane actually had this tome delivered to OJ at Lovelock State Prison! (See photo). As the author stated: “With racial tensions and hostility to police officers, this book provides evidence to anyone who doubts who the murderer is.” Negotiations are in progress for a motion picture deal with Dual Films in Johannesburg.