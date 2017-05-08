Microsol Launch Party & 30th Annual Gypsy Awards

The fabulous Palm Restaurant in BH was the perfect venue to celebrate the launch of Microsol Equine Formulas, groundbreaking equine products that protect, heal & keep horses safe. Guests included Hall of Fame jockeys, trainers & prominent owners for cocktails & dinner, including world-renowned Jockeys Goncaleno Almeida and Kent Desormeaux, TV Film Producer & Polo Team Owner, Jonathan Burrows, Breeder Kaleem Shah, & leading trainer Alan Sherman. With a bevy of beauties like Kira Kazantsev (Miss America 2015 & Noelle Freeman (former Miss California) thrown in, it was a mixture of the Bold & the Beautiful indeed!

Nigel Lythgoe presenting Award to Mandy Moore (Photo credit: Nathan Sternfeld)

Kudos to handsome Scientific Entrepreneur, and CE0 Eric Yohan who hosted the Equine event of the Century!  Pony party at the Palm — what could be more perfect?

Dick Van Dyke at PDS (Photo credit: Nathan Sternfeld)

We have been fortunate to attend the Gypsy Awards for 20 years and among those honored were Joel Grey, Julie Andrews and Paula Abdul to name a few. This year, Carol Channing was to be the honoree, but the 94 year old legend’s health did not permit it. However, she was supported by a legion of other performers including Ruta Lee (who paid tribute to BFF Debbie Reynolds and Dick Van Dyke, who spoke lovingly about his deceased co-star, Mary Tyler Moore. When I say these performers were dancers — that, of course is only part of their talent — might I add actors, singers, producers & charming personalities.

Host & CEO Eric Yohan with Prominent Horse owner, Peter Abruzzo (Photo credit: Manos PR)

The event was chaired by Joni Berry, recognized for her limitless philanthropic contributions. Funds from this luncheon go to the Professional Dancers Society, which provides needy dancers with emergency relief and retirement residences.

Bob Mackie at PDS (Photo credit: Nathan Sternfeld)

Also honored was producer, singer, musical director, and fab video editor, Lee Hale. Lee brought along his Golddiggers (remember them from the Dean Martin Show)? These gals look as good as ever. And to top it all off, 4 time Emmy Award nominee, producer, director & choreographer, Mandy Moore also was lauded.  Among her many hits was her contribution to the Academy Award flick, La La Land.

Host Eric Yohan & former Miss America at Microsol Launch Party at the Palm (Photo credit: Manos PR)

The super talented Carousel Dancers performed, and a special Choreographer Award was presented to Karen & Natalie Willis. Of course, the finale featured the Michael Rooney dancers tribute to Carol Channing, when a miniature Channing performed Hello Dolly, strutting her stuff for dancers of today. Nice to see the tradition continues!

PDS Chairman Joni Berry & Keith McNutt [Actors Fund] (Photo credit: Nathan Sternfeld)


