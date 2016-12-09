Santa’s 2016 List for Mrs. Claus – Best Gifts for the Season

As Santa prepares his lists, the most important one is for Mrs. Claus. Here is what it looks like. Santa has taken special care to prepare a mix of items that appeal to his better half’s desire to look good, feel good and be happy.

Silk Radiance 3-In-1 Cleansing Oil – Epicuren Discovery

Fortunately for Santa, his elves can make almost anything. But with Epicuren’s customized products, Santa visits one of the finer salons to get this three phase luxury cleansing product. Mrs. Claus will marvel at how the product transitions from rich gel, to aromatic oil, to delicate milky cleanser. The dryness of winter almost everywhere is kept at bay with the moisturizing emollients. www.epicuren.com

Rowkin Bit Charge Stereo

Santa got Mrs. Claus an iPhone 7 for her birthday, but like many folks Mrs. Claus is wondering how to handle the wireless headphone conundrum. Santa has an earlier generation iPhone, but he likes working on his sleigh without headphone cords getting in the way. The solution is the Rowkin, the smallest stereo Bluetooth earbuds on the market. Indeed, sales of Rowkins doubled back when the iPhone 7 was announced. With voice command capabilities (not that Mrs. Claus is overly demanding), the Rowkin units integrate with Siri, Google Now and Cortana to provide a true wireless, hands-free experience. The Bluetooth 4.1 technology allows Santa to wander up to 25 feet from the iPhone docking station in his sleigh, handy for making Christmas Eve deliveries. A tastefully designed portable magnetic charger provides over a dozen charges, with each earbud getting a consequent 3 hours of playing time. That is plenty of time for even the longest shopping excursion by Mrs. Claus. Santa appreciates the WaterSafe nano coating technology when he is chasing Rudolph, because the earbuds are sweatproof, water resistant, and IPX5 waterproof. At half the size of the delayed AirPods, the Rowkins come in Space Gray, Silver, and 24K Gold Edition. Mrs. Claus likes gold, as Santa has learned over the years. www.rowkin.com

Helix Cuff – Ashley Chloe Inc.

Mrs. Claus has been concerned about Apple’s delay on their wireless headphones, and their removal of the headphone jack on the latest iPhone. The clever designers at Ashley Chloe have integrated fashion and tech with the Helix Cuff. Mrs. Claus can wear the bracelet and when the elves’ racket gets too noisy, she can unclip the integrated Bluetooth earbuds and check out the Planet Money podcast, or the Beach Boys’ classic Christmas album. More importantly, when she wants to beckon me or Siri, the Helix Cuff responds to voice commands. Eliminating the tangle of earphones is something Mrs. Claus appreciates www.ashleychloe.com

Vacu Vin Wine Saver Concerto

Santa and Mrs. Claus often prefer a glass of wine after a long day with the elves, but sometimes the bottle is not empty. Santa’s solution is to give Mrs. Claus a Vacu Vin Wine Saver Concerto in her stocking. Of the many wine preservation systems in the market, this is one of the originals. By creating an airtight seal after removing the air from the bottle, Santa is going to see if indeed the wine will last two weeks. Given that Santa’s in-laws are scheduled to pay a visit, it is unlikely that the bottles will remain partially full for very long. After being developed by his Dutch elves, Santa has been delivering this product for years (to over 35 million households). Available on Amazon.

Rejuvaderm Trophy Skin

Mrs. Claus is clearly the ultimate trophy wife, so this is a perfect gift. Even though we actually don’t spend all our weeks at the North Pole in the dry cold air, Mrs. Claus is still concerned that she doesn’t look her vibrant self on the day we were married all those centuries ago. She will soon be enjoying smoother, softer, more radiant skin with this portable microdermabrasion device. The handy, lightweight and portable design utilizes a high tech combo of diamond exfoliation and gentle suction to buff away dead skin cells, revealing the radiant, glowing skin that sits just below the surface. Santa may need to borrow this unit, I am the one facing all that icy night air and boy is my face in need of attention when I get back. I sometimes wonder how I do it all. https://trophyskin.com/products/rejuvadermmd

A History of Pictures: From the Cave to the Computer Screen, by David Hockney and Martin Gayford

Mr. and Mrs. Claus have always been lovers of art, and over all the years we have seen the progression of how artists represent the three dimensional world on a two dimensional surface. Hockney, one of the pre-eminent artists of our era, has worked across nearly every medium and pushed the edge of the envelope wherever he cast his inquisitive eye. His fellow Brit and prior collaborator Gayford have produced a lovely book that explores all corners of film, photographer, painting, printmaking and drawing. The juxtaposition of images is the remarkable means by which the authors prove their myriad points. The only downside to this massive book is that Santa will need to do a few extra pushups before he makes his midnight run. www.abramsbooks.com

Rhone Fuse Seamless and GoldFusion

Santa has found that some of his traditional undergarments are getting a bit ratty, and Mrs. Claus noticed. I asked the elves for suggestions, but they admitted yet another product they could not create. I turned to the folks at Rhone, and I find Mrs. Claus occasionally borrowing my undershirt. By blending high technology with the most premium of materials, the clever elves at Rhone have produced some amazingly comfortable products. They have stepped up their game with the recent launch of the GoldFusion line, which is a revolutionary new technology that infuses gold particles into their best fabrics. The result is a softer, safer, faster-drying, longer-lasting, odor-neutralizing activewear garment. I am presently limbering up for my big day toward the end of the month, and the Rhone apparel certainly helps. www.rhone.com

Holden Cumulus Down Jacket

Although some call Santa timeless, he is obviously not averse to adopting modern technology. This list proves it. The final item proves that I need no longer pile up layers upon layers of winterwear as I carry out my appointed rounds. The designers at Holden have been at work for over a dozen years creating fashionable technical garments that function in the harshest mountain environments but also look great around town. Mrs. Claus has been eyeing the Cumulus Down jacket that I have been wearing, and I am putting one for her under our tree. The lightweight ripstop is water repellent and has a soft hand. The attention to detail (like packable into interior pocket, 3-way hood adjustment, genuine leather details) is impressive and stylish. We’ll enjoy some egg nog after being toasty warm caroling the elves in our matching Cumulus Down jackets. www.holdenouterwear.com