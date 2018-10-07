Reel Cowboys of the Silver Screen & Family Film Awards

The spacious ballroom of the Sportsman Lodge was overflowing with a ton of ten gallon hats & curvaceous cowgirls to celebrate the 24th Silver Spur Awards. Gorgeous Stuntwoman Marguerite Happy, who appeared in such films as Back to the Future & Die Hard acted as Master of Ceremonies & Special Guest, Mark Staggs warmed up the SRO only crowd of cinema cowboys.

Among one of our favorite actors, Patrick Wayne (son of the Legendary John Wayne was honored. Did you know Pat has appeared in over 40 films, and has taken the helm as the head of the John Wayne Cancer Fund? Others honored at this event included the still adorable Dawn Wells — who is best remembered as Mary Ann in Gilligan’s Island. The plucky beauty also starred in many TV Westerns, including: The Wild Wild West, Bonanza & Wagon Train.

We loved seeing Silver Spur Honoree Johnny Crawford (The Rifleman, Wagon Train, etc.). Last time we saw him, he was conducting his famous 1920’s orchestra, which performs at many special events. Also honored were actors Billy Zane, Robert Carradine, and the late Steve Mc Queen, whose widow Neile McQueen accepted his award. There were too many others responsible for creating this rip roaring evening, but special thanks to Robert Lanthier (President), Julie Ann Ream & Publicity Director Roger Neal for including us in this very special evening.

And speaking of Roger Neal, his handsome son (Roger) stopped the show at the recent Family Film Awards at the Universal Hilton. Singing & dancing in homage to Michael Jackson, and performing one of his original songs. The young artist recently signed with Foundation Records, and definitely is a talent to watch.

Stephen Kramer Glickman was the host of this event which included The Lifetime Achievement Award to movie legend, Margaret O’Brien. Do you know she was the youngest recipient of the Academy Awards? Also honored was Emmy winning star of The Waltons, Michael Learned, whose entire Waltons Clan was in attendance. Among the winners for various categories: Action & Adventure (Johnny Depp — Pirates of the Caribbean); Outstanding Film Actress (Gal Gadot — Wonder Woman) & Outstanding Director (Bill Condon for Beauty & the Beast).

Kudos to Olympia Antonio Gellini, Founder of World Film Institute, and all the hard working & talented people who created an event giving credit to Family Films, which can be seen and enjoyed by all.