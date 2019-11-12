Lots of prestigious ladies were on hand at the recent Les Girls 19, but none more worthy than ‘Cindy Harrell-Horn, who serves on the Board of the Sundance Institute & is Founding Member of Heal the Bay & the Archer School for Girls. Cindy is also an avid supporter of environmental causes & is dedicated to ending breast cancer. Nancy Pelosi & Julia Louis Dreyfus were among those congratulating this iconic lady.

Another fab female who was featured in their show was the indomitable Carol King, who entertained with a medley of her famed hits, including: A Natural Woman, It’s Too Late & You’ve Got a Friend. Sorry we missed the opening of the new show “Beautiful” which is based on Carol’s life. Heard it was fantastic. The musical just closed on Broadway on Oct. 27th — Be certain to catch it when it comes to L.A.

Other participants in the star-studded show included actress Lea hompson,(Back to the Future) warbling “You Don’t’ Own Me”, and actors Eric Mc Cormack (‘Will& Grace) & Steven Weber, performing “You Don’t Bring me flowers anymore”. Loved the sexy Les Girls Dancers and Juan Pablo Pace whose comedy number shook the house with “More”.

Kudos to Cody Carolin & Cassidy Horn who hosted the evening as a tribute to their exceptional mother, and all the talented participants who danced and sang their hearts out for the cause. These celebrated stars donated their time & talent to help the dream of the National Coalition Fund — To eradicate cancer by 2020. Let’s all pray their deadline is met. What a great year Les Girls will celebrate at that time!