Eva Longoria Foundation – Edwards Lowell First Furrier in U.S. to Stop Selling New Furs

Actresses Zoe Saldana and Gina Rodriguez were the Honorees at the Eva Longoria Foundation gala at the Four Seasons Hotel. Founded in 2012, this Foundations purpose is to empower Latinas to reach their full potential. They have raised over $3 million dollars and reached more than 23,000 women & girls thru programs designed to help Latinas succeed.

Among the slew of celebs, we caught sight of Rosario Dawson, Olivia Munn, Roselyn Sanchez and adorable Mario Lopez who was the evening’s emcee. He introduced ELF founder, Eva Longoria who spoke about the Foundation’s cultural-relevant programs that help women reach their goals. Eva herself is the perfect role model — among the many hats she wears, the award-winning actress is a producer, entrepreneur & philanthropist. A long-time champion of women, the Latino community and youth with special needs, She is National Spokesperson for Padres Contra el Cancer. There is nothing this lovely Latina cannot do!

Famed Furrier Edwards Lowell is going out of business after 78 years. The public will be able to buy over a Million Dollars worth of Celeb vintage & designer furs used in major TV series & movies for 50% off Each week the sale of items will benefit a different charity. Starting Nov. 25th, the public can come in from 10-6 and purchase the same furs worn by Joan Collins, Lady Gaga & Joan Rivers to name a few. Their address is 8712 Wilshire Blvd. You might catch me rummaging thru the fantastic collection of vintage furs. Tell Paul & Jeffrey that Marci from Hollywood Beat sent you there.

And last, but not least, we attended a charming cocktail reception for Dr. Sanda Moldovan, and her new tome “Heal Up!” Sanda has developed seven vital ways to heal your body, which are derived from nature’s own resources. She teaches you how to rely on Mother Nature as the ultimate healer. Some of the celebs atop the roof of the Montage Hotel included Brian Dorlet (The Hills) and award winning director Chris Livingston. We were even treated to an oxygen elixir bar. Tough job — but somebody has to do it!