Ride Foundation – Dance for Freedom & Big Bash Gala raises Big Funds

Over 400 guests danced their way onto the Broad Stage in Santa Monica to raise funds to combat Human Trafficking. The event sponsored by RIDE (Robyn Shreiber & Italo Elgureta) benefitted two leading organizations: Cast (KayBuck) & Journey Out (Stefany Powell) who are dedicated to the cause.

RIDE was created to use the language of dance to help vital organizations & create one-of-a-kind dance events featuring compassionate stars of the dance world to “Dance for Freedom”

Brook Burke emceed the event produced by Tony Award winning producer Scott Mauro. The star-studded event honored Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars) who is the spokesperson and advocate for many causes — including raising funds for dance therapy for pediatric cancer patients. Among the presenters were actress Kate Bosworth & adorable Cheryl Burke (also DWTS) alumni.

The spectacular ballroom dance show, headed by Louis Van Amstel & Anna Trebunskaya, included performances by Sage Rosen and Max Sinitsa & a slew of fab dancers we watch regularly on DWTS. A magical evening indeed. Can’t wait for RIDE’s next event. Will keep you guys advised!

We were pleased to attend another event at the Beverly Hilton for Big Brothers & Big Sisters who rose over $1 million. Among the honorees were Chris Silbermann (Walt Disney Man of the Year) and another TV favorite, Lori Greiner (Shark Tank) who received her award from Sherry Lansing. Talk about Girl Power! We were very impressed by Lori, the self-made inventor & entrepreneur who has created over 700 products. Know as “The Shark with a Heart”, Lori is a supporter of this organization that supports one-to-one mentoring that changes the lives of both the Mentor & Mentee.

Speaking of Mentoring — Big Brother, Reginald Leslie & his “Little” Miles Leblanc were interviewed on stage about their experience. Sounds good to me! Maybe we all might consider assisting youth who face challenging circumstances at home, yet have enormous potential. To learn more about this program check out their website www.GoBigLA.org