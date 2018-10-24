Les Girls 18 – Fundraiser to end Breast Cancer & Upcoming Events

A scintillating slew of sexy stars gathered to strut their stuff at the wildly popular Les Girls Cabaret at the Avalon in Hollywood. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) who was recently treated for breast cancer presented the Leadership Award to her physician, Dr. Amando Giulliano, Chief of Surgery at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The Broadway- worthy show featured such performers as Lea Thompson, Sharon Lawrence & Steven Weber in a variety of songs & dances that had the SRO audience clapping with excitement.

We particularly loved Sam Harris’ campy rendition of “Making Love Alone” and Steven Webers “Town Without Pity” with the gorgeous Les Girls Dancers. Samantha Harris of Dancing with the Stars also stood out in “Don’t Tell Mama” as well as Kate Flannery (The Office), The National Breast Cancer Coalition started in 2010, and it is their goal to end breast cancer by 2020. With supporters like these, we know they will defeat this deadly disease.

Speaking of fab shows, you are invited to kick off the Holiday Season, December 1st with a party at the Bel Air Country Club. This fundraiser, benefitting the Thalians: Hollywood for Mental Health, chaired by Emmy nominated actress & President Kira Reed Lorsch, will feature performances by Frank Stallone & Freda Payne. We were members of The Thalians & The Presidents Club for many years & can assure you they present the best events. Founded by Debbie Reynolds & CEO Ruta Lee — Guests at this event will be treated to a sumptuous dinner & dancing to the Sinatra inspired Jimmy Carnelli Band. Do you know that the Thalians have raised over $35 million dollars for mental health? Their current cause is Operation Mend, assisting wounded warriors. A most noble cause indeed. For tickets & further info — please call 818-792-4510. Hope to see you there!