Brent Shapiro Foundation & Ride-Dance for Freedom

The lavishly decorated Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton was the perfect setting for the Summer Spectacular, benefitting the Brent Shapiro Foundation. This invitation-only gala has raised millions for drug awareness & prevention, and was created by famed attorney Robert Shapiro & his wife, Linell, to honor the life of their deceased son, Brent. Their mission is to save lives through effective programs to encourage young people to forgo the dangers of alcohol and drug dependency. Currently over 1,500 children are being served.

Mario Lopez (Extra) served as host for a show that featured a musical performance by David Lee Roth (Van Halen) who shook up the SRO audience. Handsome actor Joe Manganiello was honored with the Spirit of Sobriety Award, while his wife, Sophia Verga (Modern Family) charmed us all with her beauty & charm. There was a huge assortment of unique auction items offered including the new Ferrari (Portofino Model), a vacation at Marlon Brando’s resort in French Polynesia, and a trip to the Indianapolis 500 event on Memorial Day. Spotted among the heavy hitters & bidders were Rick & Kathy Hilton, Paris Jackson, Larry King & a slew of others. We are certain that lots of dough, re me was raised that night to support this most worthy cause.

Not too late to purchase tickets to attend RIDE — Dance for Freedom at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Sept. 29th. This event shines a light on human trafficking and promises to be the gala of the social season. Robyn Shreiber and her partner Italo have created an organization whose purpose is to present one-of-a-kind dance events for difference-making charities. The event will benefit two anti-Human Sex Trafficking agencies — CAST LA and JOURNEY OUT.

The show will feature many performers from “Dancing with the Stars” — including Louis Van Amstel & Anna Trebunskaya. An artistic Award will be presented to Carrie Ann inaba for her interest in the anti-sex trafficking movement. Prior to the show, guests will enjoy cocktails & a sumptuous dinner. Tickets are available at www.rideevents.org. Hope to see you there.