Project Angel Food Awards & Upcoming Events

Gorgeous Debra Messing, star of TV hit “Will & Grace” received the Founders Award as a long time supporter of Project Angel Food. This non-profit organization feeds thousands living with HIV/AIDS & other serious illnesses. Also honored was celebrity hair stylist Chaz Dean, who provided lots of his fab hair products to the SRO guests. The huge parking lot of PAF headquarters was transformed into venue “Under the Stars” and extra star-power was provided by Charlie Sheen, Cheryl Tiegs & curvaceous Charo — all who spoke about their dedication to the cause.

Others feasting on the sumptuous dinner provided by Rock Sugar Southeast Asian Kitchen’s Executive Chef, Mohan Ismall included Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing With the Stars), Joely Fisher, & Goya Robles (Get Shorty). Broadway Star Sheryl Lee Ralph, PAF Trustee, paid tribute to “Angels Among Us” in recognition of clients, supporters &volunteers who are now with us in spirit. Since 1989 Project Angel Food prepared 11 million meals and delivers 11,000 meals a week to men, women & children living with critical illness. Healthy, nutritious meals are delivered to those suffering from Aids, cancer, kidney failure, heart disease & other illnesses. For information how you can be a part of this worthwhile cause, check out www.angelfood.org.

Another event to which you are invited to attend is The Family Film Awards which takes place September 17th at the Universal Hilton in LA. Awards will be presented to stars for their work in family films & TV. Among those slated to attend are Stephen Kramer Glickman, Charlene Tilton, Lee Purcell, Wink Martindale & many others. Academy Award Winner, Margaret O’Brien will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for film & Michael Learned (The Waltons) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for television.

Among the nominees for Best Actor: Mark Hamill, Diego Luna, Ben Affleck & Johnny Depp. For Best Actress: Carrie Fisher, Gal Gadot & Amy Adams — and this is just for Sci-Fi, Adventure & Fantasy! Among the feature films nominated: Star Wars Story, Wonder Woman, Pirates of the Caribbean & Guardians of the Galaxy to name a few. For further info — check out their website: www.thefamilyfilmawards.com. Look forward to seeing you there!