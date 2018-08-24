Beethoven at the Wallis & Upcoming Events of Interest

The Wallis Theatre is the best thing that ever happened in Beverly Hills. The variety of their programs from Classical Ballet to Musical Theatre, to Stars like the legendary Chita Rivera is astounding — and we on the Westside are thrilled not to have to travel down-town to witness such performances.

We were pleased to witness genius playwright/performer Hershey Felder portray the legendary composer, Ludwig Van Beethoven. Felder has created performances of Irving Berlin, Tchaikovsky, & George Gershwin (to name a few) & I am proud to say I have seen them all. He “becomes” the subject of the production & we are transformed into another time & space. After his masterful performance, Felder held a Q&A and related he will next portray Debussy — there is no end to his talents.

Another event we look forward to is Dance for Freedom to be held on Sept 29th at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. This gala shines a light on Human Trafficking & benefits JOURNEY OUT — a support system for women victims of sexual exploitation & abuse; and CAST — Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking.

Robyn Shreiber & Italo Elgueta are founders of RIDE — whose mission is to create one-of-a-kind Dance Events to assist difference-making charities. Robyn wears many different hats. By day, she is CEO of J&J Snack Foods – but her passion is Latin & Smooth Dancing. With her handsome partner, she has participated in many Dance competitions & won a few also!

At the event, some of her special guests include LouisVan Amstel, Anna Trebunskaya & Carrie Ann Inaba — all familiar performers from “Dancing With the Stars”. The star-studded event includes cocktails, dinner & special performances. For further info — check out their website — www.ridevents.org.

Another event I plan to attend & cover is the Silver Spur Awards, where the honorees are Sam Elliot & Darby Hinton. Other celebrity cowboys scheduled to trot on in include Bo Hopkins, Kevin Dobson & Robert Crawford. A special award will be presented to The Rifleman & Wanted Dead or Alive. Bring along your boots on September 21st to the Sportsman Lodge in Studio City. Cowboy hats are optional. Guess I will have to dust off my leather cowgirl outfit & boots to attend. For further info — please check www.realcowboys.org.