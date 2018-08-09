National Geographic’s Summer Kick-off Party & Celebration of a Beautiful Life

The ultra-glam rooftop of the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills was the perfect setting for an impressive group of network executives, talented performers and storytellers to explore an adventure thru National Geographic’s upcoming programs. Enjoying the spectacular sunset across the iconic LA skyline were such notables as Caroline Bernstein (Head of Global scripted production), actor Bradley Whitford, (The West Wing), author Arianna Huffington & actor Steve Zahn, star of the TV series, The Crossing.

Producers, Directors, Writers & Actors from a variety of shows & documentaries including: Drain the Ocean, America’s National Parks, Genius, One Strange Rock & our favorite, Pick a Puppy (with a group of adorable pups in attendance!) Can’t wait for what else the new season has in store.

We were honored to be invited to a celebration of the beautiful life of actress Deanna Lund, who recently passed away. The event was held at the charming home of Connie Stevens, and included Lund’s lovely family & many of her closest friends including Singer/Actress. Laine Kazan, Oscar Nominated Songwriter Carol Connors, Academy Award winning Actress Diane Ladd & Francis Davis (widow of the legendary Miles Davis. They all related loving tales of trips around the world — where this band of beauties shared many happy memories.

Deanna, best known as the stunning redhead in the hit TV series, Land of the Giants, had a career that spanned films with Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Batman & a slew of TV projects. She was also an accomplished painter & and animal lover & advocate. Her love of life was infectious & her memorable smile was enough to lift us up to what was a fitting tribute to a beautiful spirit.

We spoke to Joely Fisher, Connie Stevens’ talented daughter, who recently completed a film, Search Engine, with her Mom. Naturally, they portray what else — Mother & Daughter! The film opened this week at the Laemmle’s Noho 7 & we are certain it will be a hit.