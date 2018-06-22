Frank Stallone Rocks – Heroes of Hollywood – Long Days Journey

The Riviera 31 at the Sofitel BH was the place to be when Frank Stallone presented an evening of songs & stories that thrilled the SRO audience of friends, fans & celebs. The gorgeous Golden Globe & Grammy nominated recording artist introduced his songs with interesting anecdote stories of his life & career. He performed many of his original music, including “Far From Over” from Rocky & the hit from Rambo “Peace in Our Life”. Do you know Frank has recorded over 200 songs, and his style includes Rock, Country, Jazz & Blues. You must hear his imitation of big bro Sly — these guys are quite a team.

Some of the celebs enjoying the food & fun included legendary game show host, Wink Martindale & his lovely wife, Sandy. We shared the same agent, Fred Wostbrock, who recently passed away. Also in attendance was Jeraldine Saunders, Creator of “The Love Boat,” publicist Edward Lozzi, and composer Richard Addrisi, who wrote “Never My Love”. We were pleased to be seated with our pal, Marie Foti who posts photos & videos on Facebook under “Everything Stallone”. And what an extraordinary family that is!

Academy Award winner, Jeremy Irons & Olivier Award winner, Lesley Manville are reason enough to see Long Day’s Journey into Night at the Wallis Theatre in BH. These two fine actors are the leads in Eugene O’Neal’s iconic play, which also features Matthew Beard, Rory Keenan & Jessica Regan. This powerful play about a family caught up in a cycle of love and resentment, will still be playing at the Wallis until July 1. Don’t miss seeing performances that will knock your socks off!

And last, but not least, TV Legend Diahann Carroll & Comedian Rich Little were honored at The Heroes of Hollywood Luncheon at the Taglyan Cultural Center. These prestigious awards are given to the star’s who have made a difference in the entertainment industry & the Hollywood community. Funds raised from the event allow Hollywood’s Chamber Community Foundation to give out $50k per year in grants to non-profits that help the community.

Among the celebs in attendance were Paul Sorvino, Burt Ward & Donelle Dadigan, owner of The Hollywood Museum, who presented an award to PR Pro Roger Neal, who coordinated the event. Nice to see that talent & hard work are appreciated on the Hollywood Beat.