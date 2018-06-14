Reception Honoring Akere Muna in Beverly Hills & L.A. Opera

Barrister Akere Muna, prestigious candidate to become President of Cameroon was introduced to a mélange of powerful people on the Westside at the gorgeous estate of Mundi Fomukong & his lovely wife, Sali Lewally-Fomukong. Akera Muna’s vision and loyalty to the people of Cameroon is well documented, and he plans to introduce reforms that will create numerous opportunities for business in the country & partners overseas.

Adele Zaharia as Gilda in Rigoletto (photo by LA Opera)

Among the celebrated guests were Sandra Costa, Architect/ Designer & Joey Zhouzheng, who has an international TV show — which airs throughout the US & China — as well as diplomats & supporters from, Cameroon and the world The election will take place in October, and Muna is the probable successor to replace the current 84 year old President, Paul Biya who has been in power nearly a half a Century. It is time for a change, and It is our hope he will be successful.

Barrister Akere Muna – Candidate for President of Cameroon – (photo by Maxine Piccard)

We were pleased to attend one of the last performances of Rigoletto presented by the LA Opera. This opera demonstrates what Grand Opera is all about — emotional music and gripping drama. Some of the memorable arias include “La donna mobile” & Gilda’s dreamy “Cara Nome”. As the bitter Court Jester, Rogoletto, Ambrogio Maestri was magnificent; but I particularly loved gorgeous Adela Zaharia, who made her US debut as Gilda. The clarity and pureness of her voice earned a standing ovation from the jam packed audience.

Marci interviewing Placido Domingo for Spanish TV

It is time now to consider purchasing tickets for the LA Opera Season which opens September 22nd with Placido Domingo as Don Carlos! Others in the upcoming season include Hansel & Gretel, La Traviata & El Gato Monte starring Placido Domingo. It is best to purchase series tickets now, while the best seats & prices are available. For further info, please check out their website at www.laopera.org. Looking forward to a great season, as always.

Edward Lozzi, Sandra Costa, Mundi & Sali Lewally-Fomukong (photo by Maxinne Piccard)


