SHARE Boomtown – ABC Luncheon – Chita Rivera at the Wallace

Jun 4th, 2018 0 Comment

We were thrilled to attend the Share Boomtown show at the Beverly Hilton, where over $1M was raised to help LA Based Children’s Charities. The event was headlined by The Righteous Brothers & Martha & the Vandellas — and time has not withered the smashing style of these Legends. The Shining Spirit Award was presented to Loreen Arbus for her Foundation, which supports racial & gender minorities; and provides medical research for those with disabilities. As Feminist Attorney Gloria Allred stated: “Loreen is a Crusader for the marginalized.”

Gloria Gebbia [President of ABC], Honoree Mercedes Javid, Dr. Drew & Kym Whitley [emcee] (Photo credit: Anna Yan)

There was a special tribute to founding member, Miriam Nelson, who, at 99 years of age, strode on stage to accept her award. These dancing cowgirls never seem to change! Of course the highlight of the evening were the high-steppin Share ladies who performed “I’m So Excited” & “Tap Your Troubles Away” & that is exactly what we did at this terrific evening in Tinseltown.

Chita Rivera (Photo credit: Laura Marie Duncan)

The Associates for Breast & Prostate Cancer held their Annual star-studded luncheon at the Four Seasons in BH. TV & radio personality, Dr. Drew Pinsky was named Father of the Year; and fashion designer/author Rachel Zoe was named Mother of the Year for her commitment to find a cure for cancer. Rachel, who was introduced by her handsome hubby of 20 yrs stated: “I will always fight the fight with all of you!’

SHARE President Corinna Fields, Gloria Allred, Honoree Loreen Arbus (Photo credit: Vince Bucci)

Kudos to ABC President Gloria Gebia, who presented the Woman of Achievement Award to Mercedes Javid, who stars in Bravo’s hit series “Shahs of Sunset”. She takes an active part in numerous charities including Stand Up for Cancer, Babes for Boobs & LGBTQ support.

SHARE LADIES – Lois Bloom, Ellen Feder & September Sarno (Photo credit: Vince Bucci)

And last, but not least, spent a delightful Evening on Broadway at the Wallis Theatre with Broadway Baby Chita Rivera. This versatile & accomplished performer’s resume includes leading roles in such hits as Bye Bye Birdie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Chicago & West Side Story to name a few. She was honored to be the first Hispanic Woman to receive the prestigious Kennedy Award.

 

In addition to performing songs from a mélange of Broadway hits, Chita was interviewed by her fab accompanist, Seth Rudetsky (Sirius/XM) & reminisced about her life in the theatre & the greats she worked with — including Leonard Bernstein. An extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life on stage & off!


As a television personality, guest speaker, newspaper reporter and columnist and one of the social arbiters of Los Angeles, Marci Weiner has touched every aspect of entertainment journalism. She has appeared as guest reporter on TV shows including Joan Rivers shows, Eye on LA, and the USA Network. In addition, she has hosted her own segments on Soap Talk, Hollywood Style and Hotline after Dark. You may contact Marci for info and invitations at [email protected]

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2018 Entertainment Today. All rights reserved.
Entertainment Today, Inc.