Gypsy Awards & Upcoming SHARE Boomtown Gala

The best afternoon you can spend in Tinsletown is the Annual Professional Dancers Society where the glorious Gypsy Awards are presented. Among the prior winners are Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Dick Van Dyke & Paula Abdul, to name a few. This year, the honorees were Academy Award winner George Chakiris & acclaimed dancer Barrie Chase. Gorgeous George, best known for his iconic role in West Side Story, has also appeared on Broadway and television in such series as Wonder Woman, Hawaii Five-o, and Dallas. While Barrie Chase danced her way into a slew of Hollywood musicals including, Brigadoon, Kismet and Pal Joey. She worked with the leading choreographers: Hermes Pan, Bob Fosse and Bob Sidney, and ended up as Fred Astaire’s dancing partner in Silk Stockings and several TV specials!

In addition, speaking of choreographers, adorable Grammy & Emmy nominee Toni Basil, who brought “street dancing” into the mainstream was honored for her contribution to the world of dance. The Professional Dancers society is an affiliate of The Actors Fund of America, who assists former performers. They are dedicated to the welfare of all entertainment professionals, and assist with low-income housing, plus retirement & nursing faculties. Kudos to PDS President Mitzi Gaynor, Board Chairman, Joni Berry and all the legendary dancers who made this afternoon a memorable experience.

SHARE is celebrating 65 years of Philanthropy with the Annual Boomtown Gala honoring Loreen Arbus & featuring a performance by the Righteous Brothers. The event is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 20th, & this is an evening you won’t want to miss! This year’s event will invoke old Hollywood glamour, and, as usual Western garb is de rigueur. Our friend, Loreen Arbus will receive the Shining Spirit Award for her Foundation’s tireless work which provides medical research for those with disabilities, supports racial & gender minorities and environmental causes.

We have attended SHARE events for many years where honorees included Jamie Lee Curtis, Sharon Stone, & Bruce Willis and have enjoyed performers including Frank Sinatra, KD Lang & Jennifer Holliday to name a few. SHARE is the oldest and most noteworthy charity, and they have raised more than $65 million benefitting those in need. Current members include Corinna Fields, Joan Kardashian and my pal September Sarno, who no doubt will dance her gorgeous gams off in the Boomtown Show. For further info, please call 310-274-5361. Hope to see you there!