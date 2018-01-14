Batman Exhibit & Roger Neal Oscar Style Hollywood Viewing Dinner & Suite

You are cordially invited to attend the First Ever Batman Exhibit on Jan. 12th at the Hollywood Museum. This is the same date as the 52nd anniversary of the 1966 premiere of the ABC TV series “Batman”. The exhibit will consist of four popular sections: Wayne Manor, The Batcave, The Gallery of Super Villains and The Collectibles of Batman 66.

Original costumes & props from the shows will be on display at the museum, which also houses 10,000 authentic show biz treasures. Unfortunately, beloved Batman himself, Adam West recently passed away, but his partner, Robin (aka Burt Ward) is excited about this homecoming to La la Land, which is dedicated to the caped crusader & the iconic show still seen weekly around the world. For further info, please check out their website www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com. Hope to see you there.

We are pleased to announce that our pal, PR Pro, Edward Lozzi has been named Official Director of Communications for the Annual Roger Neal Oscar Style Hollywood Viewing Dinner & Suite which will also be held at the Hollywood Museum on Sunday, March 4th at 5 PM. Some of the Oscar Winning Stars & celebs invited to attend include Cuba Gooding, Jr., Faye Dunaway, Margaret O’Brien, Barbara Eden, & Tipp Hedren to name a few.