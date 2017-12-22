American Ballet Theatre Benefit & Golden Score Awards

We were privileged to attend the annual American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The event honored Judy Morr, Executive VP of Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County, and was sponsored by Jeweler, Harry Winston. Over 300 guests were treated to a one-night only performance from ABT’s Principal Artists including Stella Abrera,  Misty Copeland, Gillian Murphy, Hee Seo, Danil Simkin, and Cory Stearns. Excerpts from The Nutcracker, Swan Lake and adorable Skyler Brendi, who performed in Ratmansky’s Whipped Cream, thrilled the elegant audience — not to forget the fabulous jewelry worn by the gorgeous Harry Winston models.

Paul Williams with Jeraldine Saunders (Love Boat) [Photo credit: William Kidson]

Kara Medoff Barnett, Kevin Mckenzie and Misty Copeland [Photo credit: Vince Bucci]

Kudos to Co-Chairs of this elegant evening included Sarah Arison, Andy & Avery Barth, Lisa Love & Sutton Stracke & Junior Co-Chair, Hannah Selleck. Proceeds from this event support the ABT and their educational programs. What a wonderful way to start the holiday season, having the world’s foremost ballet dancers perform for you, while dining on a gourmet delicacies. A royal treat indeed!

Nigel Lythgoe (So You Think You Can Dance) at ABT [Photo credit: Vince Bucci]

The Golden Score Awards at the Hilton Universal Hotel was a big night for the Love Boat TV Series created by Jeraldine Saunders. Singer, songwriter & actor Paul Williams, along with his Love Boat collaborator, Charles Fox, were honored by the American Society of Music Arrangers & Composers. Their mission is to preserve a tradition of excellence among composers, arrangers & musicians.

Gillian Murphy – performing At ABT [Photo credit: Vince Bucci]

Jack Jones sang the Love Boat theme and brought the house down; and Hal Linden and Fred Willard (who appeared on the Love Boat) were in attendance. It is the 40th Anniversary of the TV Series created by Saunders, who was also celebrating her 95th Birthday. You must look at the photo of Jeraldine with Paul Williams taken at the event last week! An inspiration to us all.

Skyler Brandt performing Whipped Cream [Photo credit: Vince Bucci]

Dr. Danne King with Marci Weiner at ABT [Photo credit: Vince Bucci]


As a television personality, guest speaker, newspaper reporter and columnist and one of the social arbiters of Los Angeles, Marci Weiner has touched every aspect of entertainment journalism. She has appeared as guest reporter on TV shows including Joan Rivers shows, Eye on LA, and the USA Network. In addition, she has hosted her own segments on Soap Talk, Hollywood Style and Hotline after Dark. You may contact Marci for info and invitations at [email protected]

