CARRY’s 10th Anniversary & Broken Memories Debut

We were pleased to attend C.A.R.R.Y. 10th Annual Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This non-profit organization provides services to at-risk youth, and was founded by noted Dermatologist, Dr. Pearl Grimes to provide a helping hand to the underserved and neglected population in Los Angeles. The gala was hosted by talk show personality Rolanda Watts; and Academy Award nominated actress Angela Bassett (“What’s Love Got To Do With It”) & her handsome husband, Courtney B. Vance, who has won a Tony, an Emmy Award and nomination for a Golden Globe for his spectacular performances in various projects.

Also honored was Dr. Robert Blackman, of Healthcare Partners, who has served as a member of the CARRY Board for seven years, and spearheaded key strategic initiatives. Entertainment was provided by legendary Thelma Houston, whose many hits include “Don’t Leave Me This Way”, and she was the first female artist at Motown to win the Grammy Award for Best R&B Female Vocal Performance. Among the celebs & VIP’s enjoying this exciting event were the Cast of “People v. OJ Simpson”, Tasha Smith (“For Better or Worse”), John Savage, Kim Estes & Kate Linder (“The Young & The Restless”).

Kudos to Dr. Pearl Grimes who served as Gala Chair & her hard working committee, who have successfully provided assistance, and serves as a role model for over 5,000 at-risk and foster care children in our city.

Hollywood Royalty came out to support Alzheimer’s Greater L.A. at “Broken Memories” debut. Actor Ron Howard & his gorgeous actress daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard were there to support patriarch & star of the film Rance Howard, who was working on seven films in production. Rance’s wife Judy lost her battle with Alzheimer’s last year, and this poignant film served as a memorial to her. NEWS FLASH: After writing this column, we learned that Rance Howard (age 89) passed away a few days ago. Condolences to his lovely family.

After a gala reception, we viewed Broken Memories, directed by Michael Worth, which tells the tale of an Alzheimer’s patient & his family caregiver, which touched our heart. The son is portrayed by talented actor Ivan Sergei, and we were pleased to attend with our friend, Casting Director, Pamela Shae, who had cast Ivan in Aaron Spelling’s “Charmed”. Since November was Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles is the only local full-serviced non-profit in our area, we wish much success with this film, that brings attention to this devastating disease.