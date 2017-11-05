MDSUN “Night of Elegance” & Big Brothers / Big Sisters Big Bash

It was truly “A Night of Elegance” when MDSUN hosted a Renaissance-themed charity Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel. We have never seen such an elegant crowd, enjoying the evening’s festivities — including a gourmet dinner, piano performances by Peter Kate & the beautiful voices of several prominent guests, including actress/singer Stephanie Spruill, who worked with Tom Jones. Some of the VIP’s in attendance included Producer, Harrison Engle, architect/interior designer, Sandra Costa, and Chinese Super Star, Lydia Chen.

Beautiful Zehra Sun greeted the 200+ guests, along with her revered husband, renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. George Sun. He launched MDSUN, a line of premium skin-care products to aid in anti-aging in 2001. The company now is known world-wide, and is a favorite with celebrities & beauty experts.

We were pleased to go home with an exclusive bag of MDSUN products, including a diamond-shaped crystal engraved with my name! Kudos to TV Producer, Joey Zhou (we recently were a guest on his international talk show) & of course, Zehra Sun, who donated partial proceeds of the event to five Acres Orphanage, and ACICATA for their Autism Project.

Big Brothers Big Sisters honored Cindy Holland, VP at Netflix, with the Sherry Lansing Award at their Big Bash Gala at the Beverly Hilton. More than 400 guests turned the stage over to Big Brother, and star of TNT’s The Last Ship, Travis Van Winkle; and Big Sister and star of TLC’s Too Close to Home, Kelly Sullivan, who performed a song & dance to “All That Jazz”.

BBBS provides children facing adversity with one-to-one mentoring, and changes their lives for the better. 100% of the girls in the group’s Women in Entertainment Program were admitted to a four year university! Founded by Walt Disney & Meredith Wilson in 1955, BBBS is a leading non-profit in the LA community. Among the celebrated guests were Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek), who presented Adam Lambert, singer, song writer, actor & currently front man for Queen. Shows the show-biz does have a heart, for what could be better than to act as a mentor and role model to our cities youth.