Share Bachelor Auction & PS Walk Of Stars

The Four Seasons Hotel was the perfect site for The Bachelor Auction where 15 VIB’s (Very Important Bachelors) were auctioned off to raise funds for SHARE. The lucky bidders were awarded a fantastic evening, with the bachelor of their choice, with funds going to SHARE, which benefits special needs, abused and neglected children.

This was the third event of this theme, created by September Sarno, Wealth Management expert at Morgan Stanley, which utilized her structure to raise funds. She is most proud of the 23% expense ratio — which resulted in huge returns. 100% of the money raised went directly to SHARE.

Ellen Feder, President, Gia Bay, co-chair, Nancy Gregory, Sami Faulkner, Mandie Rush & Dana Grilikhes were all valuable to pull this off. Kudos to Beverly Cohen (owner of Four Seasons Hotel) for decorating the ballroom, and even purchasing two bachelors for her daughter!

Some of the glamorous attendees included Carrrie Brillstein, Corinna Fields, Beverly Sassoon and Suzanne Saperstein, to name a few. Among the handsome bachelors who “sold” for anywhere between $3-$10,000 included Dr. Mac Moretz, David Niven Jr., Boyd Willat, & Ryan O’Neil. A win-win evening for all concerned!

Meanwhile in the glorious desert, in honor of their 25th Anniversary, The Palm Springs Walk of Stars held their third Annual Celebration of the Stars at the fab Spencer’s Restaurant. Over 200 former star honorees, family & star sponsors attended including Gavin Mac Leod, Joyce Bulifant, Joey English, writer Pam Price, to name a few. The galaxy of performers included Darci Daniels, Rock & Roll performer Mark Guerreo, Legendary vocalist Roberta Linn, and our favorite, Trini Lopez, who has sold over’100 million dollars worldwide!

Some of those 402 individuals provided with a gold star on the sidewalk of P.S. include Frank Sinatra, Sophia Loren (who I will be seeing at the Aqua Caliente Hotel in February), Catherine DeNeuve and Mickey Rooney. What a cast!

During my Desert Getaway, I was honored by BFF Grace Robbins (former wife of famed author, Harold Robbins) at a Birthday soirre, where I was entertained by the inimitable Gypsy (Cage Au Folles) and musician & author Jere Ring (Liberace’s protégé) & a cadre of gorgeous, talented friends who know how to party!