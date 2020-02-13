‘The Mandalorian’ ‘Joker’ get awards from Publicists 2020

Showbiz Publicists celebrated the winners of its 57th Annual ICG (International Cinematographers Guild IATSE Local 600) Awards at the Beverly Hilton on the eve of the Oscars 2020. JOKER (Warner Bros. Pictures) won the top honors for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Pictures Publicity Campaign, presented by Director Paul Feig (Ghostbusters). THE MANDALORIAN: Season 1 (Disney+) won the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign, presented by actor Jason Lewis (Sex in the City).

Jennifer Aniston surprised her publicist Stephen Huvane (Slate PR) with the Les Mason Award, the highest honor for publicists.

Seth MacFarlane (The Orville) gave Don Mischer his Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his prolific career as an internationally acclaimed producer and director of television and live events. A clip reel showed the highlights of Mischer’s work which has earned 15 Emmys and a record 10 DGA Awards for Outstanding Directorial Achievement. Mischers other accolades include directing Oscars, Emmys, The 9/11 Memorial Commemoration at Ground Zero, We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, The Kennedy Center Honors, and the really cool Super Bowl Halftime shows that featured Prince, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen.

Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing film of all-time ($2.79+ billion), and the directors Anthony and Joe Russo were honored with the prestigious Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award for their historic contributions to the art of cinema, presented by actor Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel).

The Russo Brothers are the artists and innovators of some of the world’s most successful and iconic blockbuster films. They are the only directors to direct four record-breaking and critically acclaimed films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Ava DuVernay (Selma), the award-winning writer, director and producer of the new Cherish the Day series on OWN, was given the TV Showman of the Year Award, honoring her prolific career as a visionary television producer, presented by actress Dawn-Lyen Gardner (Queen Sugar). Prior to becoming a filmmaker, Ava noted she was an entertainment publicist for 12 years, which got cheers from the PR crowd.

Clark Collis, Entertainment Weekly, got the Press Award. The International Media Award was presented to Nelson Aspen, Sunrise (Australia). For excellence in Unit Still Photography, Niko Tavernise was awarded for Motion Pictures, and Nicole Rivelli for TV.

Sheryl Main, respected publicity maven, received the Henri Bollinger Award, named after the renowned award-winning entertainment industry publicist. Main was lauded in a special video from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who’s versed in the value of publicity in Hollywood.

The ICG Publicists debuted their inaugural Publicist of the Year Award, which was presented to Rachel Aberly, (42West) by Leslee Dart, 42West Founder and Co-CEO. The Bob Yeager Award for Community Service was given to Rick Markovitz (President of Weissman/Markovitz Communications), presented by Lewis Rothenberg, ICG National President.

This year’s luncheon was chaired by Tim Menke and co-chaired by Sheryl Main. More than 800 industry leaders and celebrities attended. “Congratulations to all the ICG Publicists Awards nominees and winners today! Together we celebrate and acknowledge their unique achievements and exceptional bodies of work,” said Menke.