Golden Globes Nominee Celebrity Style Lounge

In the run up to Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, the folks at Secret Room Events invited nominees to receive gift bags including seven day travel stays to Hawaii luxury resorts given by American Luxury Tours and 50 other items. The items ranged from food and wine to beauty products. Also included were high end jewelry, hip and trendy baby and pet products as well as luxurious skin and hair care products. Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa gifted a 2 night stay including breakfast and massages. Beverly Hills Tennis Academy gave free tennis gift certificates.
In keeping with the total pampering experience of Secret Room, the sponsors included:
Camouflage cellulite body Liner
Baroque & Rose
Greek Island Labs
Nuvelon
Anne Neilson Home
Relaxium
Buckle me baby car seat coats
Shore Bags
Sun Soaker Flexible solar
Dandy Blend
Silver Stork (care packages)
COPPER+CRANE™
HEATHERCHAPPLAIN.COM
BARE NATURE
Frill Plant –based frozen Dessert
Thomas George Estates
LELO
WET
Secret Celebrity Licensing ,LLC
Nicole Kelly , MD
A20 WATER/ Think Alkaline
Nominees walked out with a huge tote bag filled with products sponsored by:
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
American Luxury Tours
Elyptol Inc
San Clemente Cookie Dough Co
RX BAR
LIVIE AND LUCA
Mahifinefoods.com
LIFE CHOICE LTD
OUR PLANET SOAP
Delia organics
Bae Vegan perfume
Charlston & Harlow candle Co
Nancy Ganz
H2rOse
Cherry Blooms cosmetics
Cover Made Bedding
Chefs cut real jerky
Pacha soap Co
Jane Bakes cookies
LUMIFY™ redness reliever eye drops
Nail-snail.com
Dr Gingers Healthcare products LLC
LIVE LOVE POP
Celsius
Boho By Moe
Popcorn, Indiana
Punch gunk
Dalmatia Imported by Atalanta
Thorlo
Bubbies Ice cream
Recent Comments