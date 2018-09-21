Comedians in Luxury Lounges getting gifts with GBK before the Emmys

What’s funnier than the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee show? How about “comedians in a luxury lounge getting gifts.”

That was the comical scene at GBK Productions’ signature gifting suite on the rooftop at the Viceroy L’ermitage in Beverly Hills prior to the 2018 Emmy Awards. So many great comedy stars, along with Emmy winners and nominees, celebrities and VIPs, more than 100 were on hand for the fun event created by GBK founder Gavin Keilly.

The joyful experience lasted for two fun-filled days and turned into a full blown laugh riot one afternoon when Keilly greeted a trio of comics who arrived within minutes of each other— Anthony Anderson (a nominee for best comedy actor for ABC’s Black-ish), Sinbad (comedy legend who stars in the new Fox comedy Rel), and In Living Color comedy veteran David Alan Grier (now starring on Fox sitcom The Cool Kids). They made up a trifecta of funny business as they circulated around the luxury suite meeting all the vendors and making everyone laugh.

Who else was there? Regina King nominee for Seven Seconds, Westworld Emmy-winner Rachel Hoke, Titus Burgess comedy nominee for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, nominee Chris Scott nominee for So You Think You Can Dance, Emmy’s Lifetime Achievement winner Marty Kroft, Adina Porter nominee forAmerican Horror Story, Kelly Jenette nominee for Handmaids Tale, Miles Tagtmeyer nominee for Broken, and Naomi Grossman nominee for Crit,Alt,Delete. GBK also welcomed Scandal‘s Khandi Alexander, Mom’s funny lady Mimi Kennedy, Jamie Brewer from American Horror Story, James Tupper from Big Little Lies, and Entourage’s hysterical Rex Lee now on Young and Hungry, joining many other notables.

The stars were welcomed by title sponsor Pilot Pen where they were gifted G2 pens, fountain pens, a Plumix calligraphy set and more to make their autograph signings the ultimate experience.

Guests were also greeted by a team of massaging angels from Burke Williams and were pampered with chair massges along with a gift bag containing Youth Cell activator, a pumpkin mask and www.BurkeWilliamsSpa.com pass where everyone is treated like a star.

There was everything you could possibly imagine. Sailrock resort gifted nominees a 3 night stay in a Turks and Caicos villa. Among the unique gifts: Athenromas gifted candle therapy for pets, and Nelsons Pampered Tails offered on-sight grooming services for pets. Razor gave out scooters and heel wheels. La Corte Dell Astore gifted a 3 night stay in an Italian luxury suite. Zenni Optical greeted guests with sunglasses and optical computer glasses. Blended Designs gifted their unique character backpacks.

PopFever, a great platform that allows celebrities and influencers to launch their own apparel merchandise, was there to present an eCommerce package. Studio Ahn gave red carpet make-up services. Buoncristiani Winery sampled their selection, gifting their handcrafted wines. Swanky Retreats gave an all inclusive 3 night stay at Palace Jamaica Grande. Saje Natural Wellness gifted wellness kits. And speaking of wellness, Roar Organics gifted their wonderful organic electrolyte drinks.

Wen Hair and Body care offered a variety of their marvelous products and dry styled the guests. Most got individual attention from the fabulous Wen founder Chaz Dean. Ezequils healing tools gifted their healing crystals. The Santa Ynez Valley was offering a great vacation experience. Delicious sandwiches from Ike’s Place delighted the guests. And the yummiest buffet was catered by Rib Line (www.ribline.com) with their award winning chef Brian Appiano serving the tastiest treats to the most appreciative star-studded crowd.

The ultra-likable Gavin Keilly doesn’t just lavish gifts on the celebrities, he continues to raise and donate an impressive amount of money for charities and puts the spotlight on worthwhile causes. “Giving back has been the cornerstone of our GBK events for the past 15 years,” Keilly proudly stated. And it’s reported that he has raised more than $8 million for deserving non-profits. On hand to let everyone know about the good work they are doing was the Stray Cat Alliance, which will hold their “Stray Cat Club” benefit gala October 13. Profits to www.ModernBeast.com go back to animals in need. GWEN the Global Womens Empowerment Network not only offered inspiration, it also had great CBD skincare products. Plus the Educating Young Minds organization was represented. Kudos to GBK for making the event good and fun.